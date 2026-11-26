— Australian TV presenter and music producer Ian “Molly“ Meldrum, who helped propel the careers of the country’s rock groups and singers like AC/DC and Kylie Minogue, died aged 83 on Monday after an illness, his family said in a statement.

As host of public broadcaster ABC’s Countdown music program, Meldrum championed local and international artists from INXS to ABBA, and interviewed figures including Britain’s King Charles and Elton John, who called him a “national treasure”.

“With an interview style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him,” Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a post on X on Monday.

Meldrum began his career as a music journalist in London, and as a publicist for the Beatles’ Apple Records.

He is best known for his 13-year stint hosting Countdown from 1974, where his “do yourself a favour” message to viewers helped boost record sales of many artists.

In one infamous 1977 interview on the show with the then-Prince Charles, Meldrum stumbled through his questions.

“There is an old show business saying which warns never to work with animals or children, but nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum,” Charles said about the interview during a 2014 tribute when Meldrum was inducted into the Australian music industry’s ARIA Hall of Fame.

Meldrum, who produced a series of records both before and after his time on Countdown, was seriously injured after falling off a ladder at his home in 2011, with well-wishers at the time including Boy George and Kylie Minogue.

He is survived by his partner and adopted son, the family statement said. No cause of death was given.

—Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Sonali Paul