Filipino content creator Jax Reyes, known for his financial education content, has been named Change Maker of the Year — Philippines 2026 at the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026 in Bali, Indonesia.

Jax announced the recognition in a Facebook post, sharing that he won alongside five other changemakers at the regional awards ceremony on Friday, November 27.

“THANK YOU GUYS! I AM SO HAPPY! We are on the right track! Walang titigil hanggang lahat tayo ay makaangat through FINANCIAL EDUCATION!” he wrote.



The recognition comes after Jax was among the personalities honored during TikTok Philippines’ November 5 awards ceremony for their contributions to the platform’s “Think Twice” digital literacy campaign.

The campaign promotes responsible content creation and encourages users to be more mindful of what they post and share online. Other personalities recognized included J. Em Ang, journalist Jacque Manabat, psychologist Riyan Portuguez, Kim Atienza, and digital literacy advocate Mona Magno-Veluz, also known as Mighty Magulang.

READ: TikTok Awards Philippines 2026: Davao Conyo, 10 other Filipino creators to represent PH in Bali

During the November 5 event, Jax shared that his goal when he started creating content was to make financial literacy accessible and easy to understand for Filipinos.

“When I started, simple lang goal ko. Sabi ko, oh, I want to create financial literacy content that is accessible, that is easy to understand, and relatable for every Filipino. Because I believe that financial literacy or financial education should not be a privilege. It should be free for everybody. And it should not be hard to understand,” he said.

He also recalled a security guard who commented on one of his videos, promising to return once he had saved his first P100,000.

Despite earning minimum wage, the security guard returned to the comment section after more than a year to share that he had reached his savings goal.

“So that is one of the very few stories of so many Filipinos who start building their emergency fund. Who took the extra step na, oh, magsimula kaya ko ng negosyo na pwedeng lumagot. And of course, who started taking that step for a better financial security or financial wellness,” Jax said.



For the content creator, these stories reflect what it means to think twice and consider one’s financial future.

He also dedicated the recognition to Filipinos who have taken steps toward improving their financial well-being.

“This recognition is not mine alone. I really want to share it. So siyempre, aside from all the content creators around here, to every Filipino who took that extra step to build a better future for themselves,” he said.

Jax also used the opportunity to remind fellow content creators of their responsibility to their audiences.

“Our platform is power. So with power comes responsibility. Our content should always benefit our followers and our viewers and never cause harm,” he said.

He added that three principles guide his content creation: “Dapat makabuluhan, makasaysayan, and most especially, makatotohanan.”

For Jax, success should not be measured by the number of followers or views a creator gains, but by the positive impact their content has on their audience.

“True success is really the positive impact that you change sa viewers mo, sa followers mo,” he said.

—Rosette Adel, Geraldine Santos