‘Babaero by nature’: Old video of Toni Gonzaga, Kris Aquino debate on extramarital affairs resurfaces

An old video of Kris Aquino and Toni Gonzaga talking about extramarital affairs has been a hot topic online.

In a 2014 episode of “The Buzz,” Boy Abunda asked his co-hosts Toni and Kris Aquino if they would go violent should their husband cheat on them.

Kris immediately responded with conviction, “Not sa other woman but doon sa husband, yes [I’ll go violent].”

Toni, who was not married yet at that time, disagreed with Kris saying that the husband is not to be blamed but the other party.

“Ang pangangaliwa ng lalaki ay dahil sa babae (mistress). Hindi dahil sa asawa, dahil doon sa babaeng na-involve kasi kahit anong push ng lalaki kapag hindi in-enentertain ng babae walang mangyayari ‘di ba,” Toni said.

“But it’s the lalaki na may commitment sa’yo. So ikaw yung na-betray,” The Queen of All Media argued.

“Pero ang mga lalaki kasi ‘di ba, ano sila talaga, babaero by nature,” Toni rebutted.

Kris Aquino being the QUEEN THAT SHE IS. ALSO, Listen how problematic Toni Gonzaga is. Kaya pala si Erich sinugod ni girl, hindi si Direk Paul. Lol. pic.twitter.com/nBPSiRt83J — Dazurv (@TalentShook) January 23, 2023

‘Misogynistic’

This position of Toni on extramarital affairs has raised eyebrows among online users as they find it misogynistic. Some also said this mindset “condones domestic abuse and gender-based violence.”

“Arguing that men do things because of ‘their nature’ absolves them of responsibility for the suffering they cause while blaming women in the process,” sociologist Ashley Presto said.

Other social media users also highlighted that cheating is a choice, regardless of sex.

“Men or women, cheating is a choice and the grave of the sin lies more towards the one in a relationship. not ‘entirely’ the fault of the one he/she cheated with,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Ang lalaki ay hindi po babaero, cheater, galit, macho, mapang-away ‘by nature.’ Behaviors are largely learned and socialized. Ganoon din ang different forms ng gender expression,” Bahaghari Chairperson Reyna Valmores said.

“Tigilan na po natin ang pag-essentialize ng traits ng isang tao dahil lang sa biology/sex nila,” she added.

“Ew what the f**k is that mindset,” online personality Angel Dei said.

Meanwhile, some social media users agreed with Kris as the actress pointed out that the husband has a commitment to the wife to be loyal.

As of writing, the circulating video on Twitter has gained 7.6 million views, 611 comments, 13,300 retweets and over 37,600 likes.

