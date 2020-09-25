Missing flavors of Thailand? Celebrity chef Luigi Muhlach shares how to recreate classic Thai dishes

With travel ban in place, travelers and foodie alike may miss experiencing the wonders of Philippine neighbor Thailand, including its gastronomic dishes.

In view of this, the Tourism Authority of Thailand partnered with celebrity Luigi Muhlach to recreate the Thai flavors and teach Filipinos how they can do them in the comforts of their homes.

In a series of videos dubbed #DIYThai, Muhlach demonstrated how to make delicacies such as Tom Yum fried rice, tamarind baby back ribs and mango sticky rice.

He also invited his followers to try out these recipes and post their own versions of these favorites from the Land of Smiles.

Watch the do-it-yourself Thai food videos here:

Tom Yum fried rice

Tamarind baby back ribs

Mango sticky rice

—Rosette Adel

