Budget bookstore chain appeals for Filipinos to help keep biz afloat amid pandemic

The daughter of a budget bookstore chain owner appealed for Filipinos to help keep her father’s employees afloat amid the novel coronavirus pandemic by supporting his business as it shifts to an online shopping platform.

Writer Shakira Sison shared that Booksale, which previously surprised the public with its shift to digital operations, has select titles that are now available on its Shopee account.

“Yes it’s true that BookSale is online, and my dear father is asking for your support to help keep his employees afloat, most of whom have been with him for decades. They are struggling like everyone else,” she wrote on Twitter with a praying emoji.

“The nature of the store’s inventory means there’s no database across all stores, but the sales staff are very knowledgeable if you are looking for a particular author or title, they can hunt it down and bring it to where you can pick it up or it can be delivered to you,” Sison added.

She likewise shared the link of the bookstore chain’s account on Facebook and added that the public’s purchases will help keep her father’s staff “afloat” in the trying times.

Sison was responding to a Twitter user who expressed her excitement after finding out that Booksale has opened an account on the e-commerce platform.

Earlier this month, the bookstore chain announced that its services can now be accessed online through Facebook, nearly a month after updating its page.

It said that customers can have the item picked up through a courier service or in any branch near them after transacting with the designated salesperson as indicated on its posts.

Booksale is the country’s source of low-priced assorted books from foreign publications in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It also distributes “locally-printed slick Pinoy magazines” in both English and Filipino.

The bookstore chain has over 91 stores in the Philippines.