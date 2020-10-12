‘Kain na and win gadgets’: Alodia Gosiengfiao invites foodies to participate in Christmas campaign

Celebrity gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao is inviting foodies to participate in a food delivery service’s twelve-week Christmas campaign where they can win gaming, music and entertainment devices for themselves.

The popular streamer on Facebook shared that people can win different gadgets by ordering or picking up from various restaurants or shops from Foodpanda with a minimum order of P299. This campaign started October 11.

A user can simply use the voucher code “MERRYGALO” upon checking out, which is equivalent to one entry.

Online users can submit as many entries as they want to have more chances of winning different packages.

“Tara! Kain na and win gadgets!!” Gosiengfiao quipped on a Facebook post with a sparkling heart emoji.

“It’s the launch of Christmas campaign of foodpanda called kumukuti-kutiTAP! And I heard they have weekly surprises for everyone until Christmas starting with this raffle!” she added.

The on-demand food delivery service will give away P500 vouchers to 1,200 users on a weekly basis.

Apart from that, they can also win gadgets, music and entertainment devices.

For the first week, 12 lucky users will take home a “Casual Gaming Package” which includes a PS4, PS VR Headset, PS camera, PS move controllers and gift certificates for PS4 games.

For the second week, 12 winners will sing to their heart’s content by taking home the “Music Package” which includes an AirPod Pro and an iPad Pro 128 GB.

For the grand draw, 12 lucky winners will take home the “Ultimate Gaming Package” which includes a whopping collection of monitor, CPU, headset, mouse, and gaming chair.

Meanwhile, another set of 12 winners will take home the “Ultimate Entertainment Package” which includes a Samsung 4K 65” TV, a Samsung Soundbar 5.1 Channel and a Bose Home Bluetooth Speaker.

The food delivery service currently operates in more than 70 cities across the Philippines.

It is a subsidiary under Delivery Hero, considered a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry.