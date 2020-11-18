FeelTheRhythmofKorea: Filipinos jump in TikTok-Korea Tourism’s global dance challenge

Video-sharing platform TikTok and Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) recently teamed up to launch a dance challenge in the Philippines that seeks to unite people across the globe.

The dance challenge called #IYKoongChallenge was launched last November 13. It will run until November 22, where Filipinos can groove to the rhythm of Korea and express their creativity.

“The pandemic has significantly impacted the tourism industry worldwide, including Korea,” Ahn Young-bae, president of KTO said.

“Through the #IYKoongChallenge on TikTok, we hope to unite people across the globe, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Korea when it’s safe to do so,” he added.

For this dance-off, TikTok users are asked to shoot an “Ambiguous” dance in their own style to LEENALCHI’s song and include the official challenge sticker in their views.

Interested users can upload their masterpiece on the video-sharing platform with the hashtags #IYKoongChallenge or #FeelTheRhythmofKorea and #ImagineYourKorea. The last hashtag is the official tourism brand of Korea developed by the KTO.

Aside from the dance challenge, TikTok and KTO also collaborated with Korean WEBTOON artist, Park Tae-jun, on a set of exclusive, in-app animated stickers.

The two organizations said these stickers symbolize Korea’s five tourism hub cities, Busan, Jeonju, Gangneung, Andong and Mokpo that allow users to immerse themselves in these cities virtually through their videos.

Seungyeon Kim, TikTok Korea’s Global Business Solutions general manager said, they are honored to partner with KTO in showcasing the beauty of Korea on the global stage.

“TikTok has a vibrant and diverse community that truly embraces different cultures,” the video-sharing platform exec also said.

Following the launch, several Filipino TikTok users and artists posted their creative versions of #IYKoongChallenge.

These include Carlyn Cabel Ocampo, lead singer of international project girl group Z-Girls and a former member of the Filipino girl group Pop Girls, as well as Korean girl group Momoland.

Some online users also created a tutorial for those who want to join the dance-off.

Selected entries from the Philippines will battle with other participants from other countries in a head-to-head virtual dance-off that will be broadcasted on TikTok Live on December 5.

The KTO said participants who will clinch the top three spots will win a trip to Seoul after the pandemic.

More than 1,200 viewers from around the world are expected to tune in the dance clash. There will also be live performances by KPop group ITZY, alternative pop band LEENALCHI, and Ambiguous Dance Company.

