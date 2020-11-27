Black Friday finds for audiophiles: Audio products on-the go, work-from-home essentials

It is that time of the year again when shoppers can enjoy several discount deals ahead of the holiday season through shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and 12.12.

Annual shopping events

The Telegraph said that Black Friday, that comes a day after Thanksgiving Day, is the USA’s biggest shopping event of the year, when many shops cut their prices on a range of products.

On the other hand, Cyber Monday that comes three days after Black Friday, generally revolves around online deals, according to the Business Insider.

While these two are American shopping events, some local malls, e-commerce platforms and stores in the Philippines have adopted these and offer discounted products.

Aside from these, there is another shopping holiday called 12.12 or Double 12, which is slated on December 12.

CedCommerce, a solution provider in the eCommerce and Digital Marketing domain serving merchants, said 12.12 is a shopping event popularly recognized as South East Asia’s version of Single’s Day and Black Friday. It also comes a month after Single’s Day or 11/11, annually held November 11.

With just less than a month to go before Christmas day, Filipino shoppers can look forward to these shopping events even at the comfort of their homes with restriction in movements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Interest in gadget and electronics

An October 2020 study of online shopping aggregator iPrice showed that the traffic on electronic sites increased by a glaring 59% in Southeast Asia this year due to higher interest in gadgets.

“This proves Filipinos’ increased demand for gadgets during social distancing. Compared to other SEA countries, the Philippines had the highest web traffic increase in electronics sites,” it also said.

Among the gadgets on demand include audio products that have become a household staple and work-from-home essentials.

Here’s a rundown of wide array of home and personal audio offerings for audiophiles:

For its Black Friday deals, electronics company Anker Philippines is offering up to 40% discount on some of its products including audio products purchased via its website. This sale is valid until November 30.

It is offering the same for Cyber Monday via the shopping platform Shopee. The November 30 sale covers up to 40% discount and free shipping for its headphones and speakers under the Soundcore’s audio line.

Soundcore Space NC Wireless Headphones

Perfect for working from home these comfortable headphones with folding design boast hybrid active noise cancelation that reduces ambient sound by up to 96%.

It has memory foam ear-cups and headband to adapt to the shape of your head for a better fit.

This product allows users to listen for longer hours with up to 20 hours playtime in wireless noise cancellation mode or 50 hours in wired.

It also features hassle-free control by using only a single tap or swipe to control the listening experience.

Soundcore SoundBuds Slim Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Earphones

For those who like to keep it moving, Anker offers wireless in-ear earphones tailored fit for you. It prioritizes comfort with customizable accessories and water-resistant feature of IPX5 that resists sweat and rain.

It also has a powerful playtime of up to seven hours after charging it for one and a half hours.

The earphones can be controlled using in-line microphone and remote.

For tangle-free use, it has magnet cable management that you can clip together for storage.

Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds

Alternatively, for those who like it light easy, Anker offers ultra-compact earbuds that has an instant set up with its push and go technology.

It operates using graphen drivers and delivers over three and a half hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra nine hours from the compact charging case.

Like the in-Ear phones, it is also water-resistant.

Meanwhile, audio expert JBL, a brand under Harman, brought to the Philippines its “PartyBox” line and other enhanced speakers late October enabling the public to party wherever they may be. Large crowd gatherings remain banned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace Koh, director and sales marketing of Harman International Asia Pacific, during the virtual launch last Tuesday said the brand has conducted a lot of internal studies that saw the need to launch audio offerings that cater to partygoers and music lovers alike.

“There’s a need for DJs to have a special good quality sound,” she told the press.

Here’s a rundown of the latest addition to the brand’s wide array of home and personal audio offerings:

PartyBox On-the-Go

Karaoke-loving Filipinos can now take the party with them with this product which is a portable party speaker that comes with JBL wireless microphones with a 10-meter range good for sing-along sessions with family and friends.

This portable speaker delivers music with a powerful bass courtesy of the brand’s 100W Pro Signature Sound that’s complemented with a synchronized light show and carries the same plug-n-play mic and guitar inputs.

This product with improved audio features was released a year after the brand introduced the JBL PartyBox 1000, a powerful, bass-heavy party speaker with easy plug-and-play guitar input plus an illuminated DJ launchpad with built-in sound effects.

Since it’s designed for users to take the party anywhere they go, the portable party speaker version has IPX4 splash proof protection making it the ideal audio buddy for beach and poolside parties.

What makes it even more interesting as a party speaker is its shoulder strap which has a bottle opener attached to it.

The JBL PartyBox On-the-Go also offers continuous and convenient music playback with its 6-hour battery life and Bluetooth and USB port music sources. It will be available by the end of 2020 in time for holiday festivities.

PartyBox 310

Another addition to the PartyBox line, is its PartyBox 310 which is a bigger variant of the PartyBox On-the-Go. While the latter has a strap for easy portability, the JBL PartyBox 310 has wheels and a handle for smooth transport.

This portable party machine can spice up any party with its 240 watts of JBL Pro Sound delivered through its two 2.5-inch tweeters and two 6.5-inch of woofers. Its synchronized party lights have five modes that can be customized through the brand’s Connect app, and its buttons are backlit to allow easy DJ control even in the dark.

This product, now available in the market, likewise comes with dual-mic and guitar inputs, in addition to its Bluetooth and USB inputs. Users can also wirelessly connect two JBL PartyBox 310 for a combined sound through its True Wireless Stereo feature. It is equipped the with IPX4 splashproof protection for durability.

Xtreme 3

Filipinos can never run out of music with the launch of the upgraded JBL Xtreme 3 which now has four improved drivers plus two JBL Bass Radiators, providing a powerful sound in a sleek form factor.

This speaker has a 15-hour battery life and comes with a built-in power bank which can simultaneously charge devices through its USB-C power input. Its Bluetooth v5.1 feature allows up to two devices to be connected to the portable speaker to take turns in playing their favorite tunes delivered with JBL Pro Sound.

Go 3

They say that good things come in small packages and this pocket-sized portable speaker delivers just that as even with it size it does not compromise its audio performance. This petite speaker veers away from the previous straightforward club design of the brand and it now has a rectangular form factor with rounded edges. It is dressed in a mesh outer cover for aesthetics and protection on top of its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating.

This mini-portable speaker, available in the market by mid-November, can deliver non-stop music with punchy bass, clear mids, and outstanding highs for five hours straight through its Bluetooth v5.1 connection. It upgrades the previous speakers with the inclusion of a USB-C connection for faster and steadier charging.

BL Boombox 2

A symbol of music from the past, the branch launched BoomBox 2 which is designed reminiscent of cassette tape-bearing portable music players with a futuristic take not just on its outer look but also on its audio performance.

This boombox, going in the market by the yearend, is the loudest created to date with its monstrous bass.

The speaker offers a 24-hour music playback and allows users to charge their devices with its built-in power bank. Just like most speakers of the brand, this boombox is compatible with the JBL PartyBoost mode which means users can connect more speakers of the audio for an all-out music-filled party.

It is also made for outdoor entertainment as it is IPX7-rated, meaning it can survive being submerged in water up to three-feet deep.

During the 11/11 shopping event, e-commerce platform Beauty MNL also listed down audio and digital accessors that elevate one’s entertainment experience and productivity.