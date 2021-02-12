If you’re environmentally conscious, the signs say something about you this year

Not many people take astrology seriously, but no matter where you stand, it’s always fun to read the signs, so to speak, based on your birthdate.

For this fortune-telling exercise put out by Greenpeace Philippines, your zodiac sign just might say how you can start, keep and succeed in your pledges for the environment.

“While we don’t rely on star alignments to push our advocacies, it’s nice to have a vision of what 2021 has in store especially after a crazy 2020. Want to start your path towards environmental activism? Join the Greenpeace movement,” it said.

Check out yours:

Green advocacy 2021 1 of 13

“To change the world, it’s going to take all of us having the courage to stand up for what we know is right. Begin that journey today,” the green advocates wrote.

Astrological signs or zodiac signs are 12 symbols based on the position of the sun relative to constellations that astrologers mapped more than 2,000 years. Each symbol corresponds to each month of the year, from Aries to Sagittarius.

These are different from the Chinese zodiac, also a system that has 12 animals that represent a 12-year lunar cycle.

The coming Lunar New Year on February 12 will usher in the Year of the Ox. — Reports by Catalina Ricci Madarang