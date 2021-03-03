Want to go on a traffic-free sightseeing? Pasig River ferry service offers ride for free

You can now level up your weekend getaway in Metro Manila aboard the Pasig River Ferry Service.

The Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) announced that the Metro Manila Development Authority‘s Pasig River ferry service is available to take Filipinos to different popular tourist spots in the metro such as in Binondo and Escolta, and in Poblacion, Makati City.

The PRCMO is a body under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources that led the rehabilitation of the once non-passable Pasig River.

“Why not take the scenic route right at the heart of Metro Manila and discover the beautiful and improving Pasig River?” PRCMO said last Friday.

“Level up your weekend getaway aboard the Pasig River Ferry Service and see the wide array of views and colors the metro has to offer!” it added.

It also assured the public that the routes are safe, clean and has no traffic.

Moreover, mandated health protocols are also in place.

“Choose your adventure: Go on a cultural side trip in Manila’s historic districts of Binondo (drop off at Escolta Ferry Station) and Intramuros (Lawton Ferry Station) OR go with the flow at the trendiest and hippest cafes and restos in Poblacion, Makati City (Valenzuela Ferry Station),” said the organization.

“Standard health protocols are observed such as wearing of face mask and face shield, undergoing temperature check, spraying alcohol, and maintaining two-meter physical distancing,” it added.

The Intramuros Administration also encouraged tourists to visit the Walled City via the free pontoon service.

“Visiting Intramuros this weekend? Why don’t you try riding the Pasig River ferry service. It’s for FREE! Get off at Lawton Ferry Station,” it said.

The MMDA reminded the public to bring identification card when taking the ferry service.

Below appears the schedule and routes of the Pasig River ferry service:

The ferry plies through the following three routes:

Pinagbuhatan to Guadalupe

Guadalupe to Escolta

Escolta to Guadalupe

Its stations are located in the following areas:

Pinagbuhatan

San Joaquin

Maybunga

Guadalupe

Valenzuela

Hulo

Lambingan

Ana

PUP, Lawton

Escolta

On Wednesday, the Pasig River Ferry Service also reminded the public of the new travel guidelines approved by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Under the IATF-EID’s Resolution No. 101, COVID-19 testing is no longer mandatory unless a local government unit requires it.

“Testing shall not be mandatory for traveler except if the LGU of destination (province with respect to their municipalities and component cities, and highly urbanized cities [HUCs] and independent component cities [ICCs]) will require testing as a requirement prior to travel, and such shall be limited to RT-PCR,” the resolution read.

Travelers are also no longer required to carry travel authorities and health certificates.