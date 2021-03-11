NotYourOrdinaryLumpia: How you can beat the heat with lumpia-style snacks

Well-loved Filipino starter lumpia just got a summer twist.

Two TikTok creators recently shared how Filipinos can beat the heat with their customized easy-to-do recipes in the style of the wrapped spring roll, sans the vegetables.

TikTok user @luncboxerph shared a recipe for lumpia inspired by halo-halo, a popular cold dessert in the country made up of crushed ice, evaporated or condensed milk and various ingredients like sago and pinipig.

The summer-style recipe involves the use of classic toppings of the cold dessert as its fillings. It was covered with paper-thin wrapper typically used in cooking lumpia, a spring roll filled with ground pork and vegetables.

The halo-halo lumpia can also be topped with a generous scoop of ice cream.

Another TikTok user, @mr.cabanting, shared how one can enjoy the coldness of ice cream in the style of the favorite Filipino-style spring roll.

One only needs to open an ice cream popsicle, remove the stick, cover the ice cream with the paper-thin wrapper and then fry it in cooking oil.

It can be topped by whipped cream, crushed Oreos or even another ice cream altogether.

Other unique recipes involving lumpia-style meals and snacks can be found on the video-sharing platform through the hashtag “#NotYourOrdinaryLumpia.”

TikTok is one of the leading destinations for short-form mobile videos. It has become the preferred platform for young Filipinos in terms of content creation.