Pusitive? Asim-tomatic? Marikina resto gains buzz for health-related food names

A restaurant in Marikina City is gaining traction for the creative names of the food choices offered on its menu, such as “pusitive,” “brain damage,” the “last supper” and “high blood.”

Cardiac Delights, a food establishment offering “recovery food” and “comfort food in an instant,” promoted its menu items on Sunday through its Facebook page.

The post reached viral status as it featured food items bearing names related to health, medical conditions, the coronavirus disease pandemic and even pop culture.

Some of its offerings are the “pusitive” which is salt and pepper squid, the “brain damage” or the sizzling bulalo steak and unlimited rice, the “last supper” or bulalo steak with tendon and unlimited rice and “high blood” or crispy dinuguan (pork blood stew).

“Pusitive” is a play at “positive,” a term widely used nowadays in the context of the pandemic. It refers to the test result when one has contracted the virus.

Another food offering is “asim-tomatic” or sour beef stew with tendon. The name is a play at “asymptomatic” which refers to a person who tested positive for the virus, but does not exhibit any symptom.

Food-loving Filipinos wasted no time tagging their friends in the comments section. Others appreciated the creative and unique food names.

“Cute ng names haha,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Choose your death food. Btw (by the way) ang galing nung marketing strategy. Astig!” shared another online user.

Others took note of the restaurant’s location and connected it to the way the food choices are named.

“(Aba ang) ganda location niyo.. hospital pa sa tapat,” a Facebook user quipped with a tongue-out emoji.

“Sobrang healthy, strategically located,” a different Filipino commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

The restaurant is located in front of SDS Medical Center, a hospital in Marikina.

Cardiac Delights is currently open for dine-in, take-out, pick up and food delivery from Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

It also offers free delivery to Marikina locals.