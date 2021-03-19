LearnOnTikTok: How Filipinos can use short-form video app as educational tool

It’s not just for entertainment.

One of the leading destinations for short-form mobile videos highlighted the hashtag “#LearnOnTikTok” in which users can immerse themselves in informative and insightful content to keep on learning beyond classroom walls.

Experts from varying fields make up the “#LearnOnTikTok” community, which includes teachers, scientists, chefs, beekeepers, doctors and makeup artists, among others.

Videos under this hashtag provide content that are educational, informative and useful among users of all ages.

“Because the app is so easy to use, creators have found it to be a convenient place to share knowledge and skills with a wide audience. Through this platform, educators have found a way to liven up lessons, making them more engaging, brisk, and easy to digest,” TikTok Philippines explained in a release.

Its short-form video format enables young people—who have short attention spans—to be more open towards micro-learning.

Samples of informative content that can be found on the app are useful lifehacks, unique science experiments, math tricks, quick do-it-yourself (DIY) projects and advice.

TikTok user @chrisalesss, for instance, teaches people to create a quick DIY wallet in case you forgot to bring yours for the day and have nothing to place your bills with.

Another TikTok user, @kristinaluisa, teaches people how to do a full-body workout with simple routines.

For those who are more food-oriented or inclined with cooking, TikTok user @healthyfoodieph has a video about making healthy nuggets for those on a diet, for example.