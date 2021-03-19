The luxury car you can afford is set to drop on March 20

Car enthusiasts can soon purchase a Porsche — made of LEGO bricks.

LEGO Creator Expert Porsche 911 will be released on March 20.

In January, Porsche gave a glimpse of their collaboration with the toy company.

“More than just a toy. Discover the new Lego Porsche 911 – so detailed you can almost drive it,” it said.

Fans were delighted by the collaboration and exclaimed that it is the luxury car they can afford.

“The one Porsche I can afford,” YouTube user Misha Charoudin commented.

“One of the rare Porsche that you could build solo,” another commented.

Filipino fans can purchase the collector’s item via the official LEGO Certified Store (LCS) website, Ban Kee Trading Inc. which was launched two weeks ago.

It is offering a free nationwide shipping for a limited time for orders with exclusive LCS items labelled “D2C”.

Orders within Metro Manila can be expected within three to five days while provincial orders will arrive within seven days.

Ban Kee Trading likewise launched a loyalty program with leading loyalty program provider ZAP to reward the fans for shopping in LCS branches. This program will soon be applicable to the online store.

Those who are members of this loyalty program will have pre-ordering perks when the LEGO Creator Expert Porsche 911 drops on March 20. However, they will be required to make a full down payment within 24 to 96 hours depending on the membership tier.

Meanwhile, the toy distributor also announced that those who missed the set of the nostalgic Sesame Street LEGO set designed by Filipino filmmaker Ivan Guerrero can also have the chance to get it for themselves now that stocks have been replenished.

Other brick toys of the toy brand are available on the online platform as well.—Rosette Adel