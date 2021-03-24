Rundown: Food delivery deals amid March stay-at-home orders

The national government on Sunday placed the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces under a stricter general community quarantine in the National Capital Region in a bid to reduce public movement amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The stricter GCQ only allows limited outdoor dine-in and food delivery and take out.

In view of this, some food couriers are now offering discounts and free delivery promos to clients as the public stay home amid the new quarantine rules.

Here’s a list of food delivery deals available for the whole month of March:

Deli Rush

With safety as priority, food courier Deli Rush is offering food delivery services for free until March 31.

“In this GCQ, your safety is our priority. Order your food now and claim your FREE DELIVERY voucher,” it said.

Foodpanda

With just a few taps, food delivery service foodpanda can get your freshly-made favorites delivered right to your doorsteps for less— every day.

It offers a wide variety of menu choices from fast-food to family meals and the following deals:

Super Sundays – As the food courier values family bonding, it is now offering 40% off and more from different restaurants for the family’s weekend feast this month.

Mega Mondays – To jumpstart the week, the food delivery service also has Monday deals of up to 40% and more discount on its select restaurant partners from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Epic Deals – Throughout the week, foodies can treat themselves with discounts of 50% off by browsing through the food delivery service app’s Epic Deals list. It has promos that change daily and are available from Monday to Sunday.

Foodies can choose from a wide array of flavors from your go-to local eateries or chain restaurants, including coffee and milk tea spots to satisfy their cravings.

Bright deals – Those who are in an ordering rut can try a variety of their favorite dishes from nearby restaurants or try out new cuisine any day of the week at 20% off and more from the food delivery service app’s featured restaurant promos.

Free Delivery –For the whole month of March, both new and existing users can enjoy free delivery from select restaurants. Users can avail of this deal through a “free delivery” filter when searching for the next food to order on the delivery service’s app restaurant page.

GrabFood

Just like in foodpanda’s app, delivery service GrabFood also has SulEAT Savers filter on its own application where users can order food at a discounted price.

The food delivery service also partnered with Banco De Oro Mastercard to offer discounts to its card users.

The stricter GCQ with dining restrictions over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be implemented until April 4.