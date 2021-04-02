PSA: Cinema Rehiyon 2021 offers access to over 100 Filipino films for free

The National Committee on Cinema released movies produced by filmmakers across the country for free via a streaming platform amid the observance of Holy Week.

In a post on March 30, the NCC, which is under the auspices of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, shared that the movies that are part of the Cinema Rehiyon Film Festival are now accessible through video-streaming platform Vimeo.

The committee also shared the code “NCCANCC” that allows the public to watch the films for free.

The post also includes the following easy steps to start binge-watching:

LOG ON to your account at https://vimeo.com/ VISIT the NCC Vimeo VOD page: https://bit.ly/CinemaRehiyon2021_VOD SELECT/CLICK TITLE of your choice CLICK “Rent”, then “Apply promo code” Type NCCANCC then click “Apply” CLICK “Continue”, then “Watch Now” ENJOY! Your rented video should now be in your “Purchases” or in your “Watch Later” folder

In a separate post by the Facebook page of Cinema Rehiyon, the organization also encouraged the public to stay at home and watch over 100 regional movies for free.

“Stay safe. Stay home. Watch Cinema Rehiyon,” the post read.

“With over 100 Filipino films available worldwide, feast on shorts, narratives, documentaries, and more! Cinema Rehiyon 2021 films are 100% free. Apply the promo code: NCCANCC,” it added.

Cinema Rehiyon is a non-competition festival that showcases short and full-length feature films from various regions outside Metro Manila.

This year, due to the still raging coronavirus pandemic, Cinema Rehiyon was launched via a virtual ceremony held on February 28.

Titles on NCC’s Vimeo page include “Akong Pinalangga (My Beloved),” “A House in Pieces,” “Agos (Ocean Current)” and “Alex & Aki.”

The national government recently re-imposed the enhanced community quarantine or NCR Plus over the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal last March 29.

These stringent measures which are expected to last until April 4, seek to help reduce the COVID-19 transmission rates in NCR Plus.

All social gatherings, including religious activities, are prohibited within these areas.

These were also implemented on the same period as the observance of the last week of Lenten Season or Holy Week.