Tea brand channels Mother Earth’s natural beauty with lively new mandala packaging

Organic tea has long been enjoyed and celebrated all over the world for its positive properties that complement in taking time to relax over a cup of carefully-selected tea leaves, helping to find the balance and relieve the stress amid the current pandemic situation.

To highlight the goodness and soothing properties of organic tea, a tea brand recently introduced a serene mandala on its new packaging.

“This showcases how everything in the world of organic is wondrously connected on a virtuous circle of support to its tea-loving community or as they call ‘Prajāva,’” English Tea Shop said.

“The new-look also emphasizes the organic label of the teas, as the company firmly believes in the concept of sustainable farming and how using organic leaves helps bring better wellness benefits for its customers,” it added.

The tea brand, famous for its blends of organic and sustainably-sourced, said the exciting, colorful packaging represents Mother Earth’s natural beauty and the colorful organic gardens that bring to life the wholesome tea blends.

It is also known for wide array of all-organic teas, from well-loved everyday teas such as Chamomile, Perfect Peppermint and English Breakfast to the super-tea combinations such as Turmeric Ginger Lemongrass.

The mandala-inspired element came after the playful and and light-hearted teapot emblem.

“A geometric figure representing the universe in Hindu and Buddhist symbolism also means circle in ancient Sanskrit language,” it said.

English Tea Shop also said the mandala represents the virtuous support system the brand aims to build between small businesses, society and the environment at large, which is at the heart of everything they do.

Additionally, to make it even more appealing to the wellness-conscious audience, the word “organic” is now front and centered to strongly emphasize English Tea Shop’s commitment to being 100% free from synthetic chemicals.

The tea brand recently received the SGS COVID-19 Control Program Certification, which meant it passed the standards of the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

“This means that the warehouse and production facilities of English Tea Shop have been found to adhere to the highest standards of safety while protecting their employees and teas,” it said in its release.

In the Philippines, English Tea Shop is represented by Clever Cats International Company. Its teas are exclusively available at Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace and Shopwise stores nationwide.

Likewise, the tea can be delivered to your doorsteps via GoRobinsons.ph and Metromart. —Rosette Adel

