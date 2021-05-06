Negros Oriental vegetarian cafe lets Filipinos have a taste of healthy stir fry dish in online cook-along

A vegetarian cafe in Negros Oriental is hosting a live cook-along online in which the public can create meals from the safety of their homes amid the closure of restaurants in town due to COVID-19.

Anahaw, a cafe and a yoga studio in the municipality of Dauin, said that its team will teach Filipinos how to create a vegan teriyaki stir fry dish through a Facebook livestream on Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The cafe said that it can deliver ingredients to those living in Dauin and Dumaguete area.

“Because all your favorite restaurants are closed this week, we thought it would be fun to cook together—from the comfort and safety of your own home,” part of its announcement reads.

“In this online cook-along, our team will show you step by step how to create a plant-based dish that is easy to make, mouth-watering and restaurant-worthy all at the same time,” the cafe added.

Those who want to have the ingredients of the dish be delivered to them can message the cafe on its Facebook page.

The cafe also made the similar announcement on Reddit, where it said that the initiative was due to the closure of restaurants amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

Anahaw has just opened last February.

Dauin Inter-Agency Task Force ordered the temporary closure of restaurants, snack and coffee shops, resorts and other establishments last Saturday.

The resolution said this order would take effect until Friday midnight.

The actions were taken due to the “number of COVID positive patients in the municipality” that were “continuously rising.”

As of Thursday, Dauin has a total of 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 33 are active cases. There were also two deaths and 46 recoveries recorded in the Negros Oriental town.