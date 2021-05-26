Eyes up: Here’s how you can maximize your full lunar eclipse viewing experience

A youth-oriented science organization shared tips to Filipinos who are interested to view the full lunar eclipse that will happen on Wednesday night.

Earth Shaker Philippines said that the public can maximize their viewing experience in a responsible way by making sure they are protected from possible rainshowers due to the chance of localized thunderstorms.

Panahon TV reported that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may experience such weather today.

Those in Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers.

Lunar eclipse viewers are also advised by the organization to observe the health and safety protocols in place such as physical distancing, limitations in gathering and curfew rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are likewise reminded to be mindful of their environment by making sure that there are no litter left in their area after the viewing.

Lastly, they were told to be “truthful” when sharing images on social media.

“Be transparent in the processes you made in the images you captured to enhance it or add some artistic touch,” the group said.

Those who cannot view the lunar eclipse may visit the Facebook page of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or its YouTube account.

The weather bureau also said that Filipinos can fully enjoy the celestial event at 7:18 p.m.

This will reportedly be the first lunar eclipse since January 2019.

The moon will also be brighter and larger than a normal full moon, making it a supermoon.

It is also called a “blood moon” as it will have a reddish hue due to the sunlight filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere.