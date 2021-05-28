Food delivery service apps can now bring your orders from farther restos

With the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, dining experience at restaurants remains limited.

In view of this, food delivery service apps go the extra mile and extended their delivery range.

Food delivery service Foodpanda recently launched Extra Mile Delivery that increased the delivery radius from three kilometers to eight kilometers from the delivery address to bring more restaurants and shops closer to their customers.

“This means that you don’t have to miss out on your favorite food items and more, because with Foodpanda, they are now within your reach,” the app said.

It added that the service comes with minimal charge. This can be availed by just opening the app and clicking on the Extra Mile Delivery banner and then placing your order.

Last September, another food delivery service app, GrabFood Philippines, launched its Long Distance feature to bring more restaurant options to its customers.

The delivery platform said it seeks to allow accessibility and service to more customers, merchant-partners so that they can improve their livelihood and increase revenue.

“We are doubling down on our promise to give Filipinos the food they love by going beyond the distance. Through GrabFood’s Long Distance feature, we open more delicious possibilities for customers to enjoy, and at the same time support our merchant partners and delivery-rider partners in the process,” GrabFood Philippines Head EJ Dela Vega said.

This feature can be accessed under the Long Distance Delivery tile of the GrabFood home page.

“Customers can easily track the arrival of their orders through the indicated estimated time of delivery based on distance,” the food delivery service said. —Rosette Adel

