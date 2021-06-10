Enter the Diabolical: Atom Araullo, Liza Soberano invite fans to ‘Trese’s’ aftershow on Netflix

Fans can expect more insights about the “Trese” series from the people behind the comics and the animation in its official aftershow which will be available at the same time as the series’ launch.

Netflix Philippines on Thursday released a teaser of “Trese After Dark,” a show that supplements the anticipated series where viewers can get to know more about “how it all came to life,” from the comic book to the animated series.

Co-creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo will be joined by writers Mihk Vergara and Zig Marasigan, as well as producer-writer Tanya Yuson, producer-director Jay Oliva and voice actress Liza Soberano.

The Netflix special will be hosted by broadcast journalist Atom Araullo and writer Yvette Tan.

Atom likewise shared a post about it on his Twitter.

“When you’re done watching Trese, come hang out with us at the Diabolical on ‘Trese After Dark,’ a Netflix Special. Learn more about the show from the amazing people behind it!” he said.

Diabolical is the name of the bar owned and managed by Trese in the series.

Atom’s co-host, Yvette, also invited the public to watch the aftershow.

“Some things we can only share After Dark. Join us for Trese After Dark, the official aftershow of Trese, both streaming June 11,” she tweeted.

Liza also invited fans and her followers to tune in, saying that it was “surreal” to be able to chat with Budjette and Kajo.

It was surreal to get to chat with the creators of Trese! I even got to ask Budjette something I’ve been thinking about since reading the komiks. Find out what he told me in Trese After Dark, a Netflix Special 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Z0rQMcFmt8 — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) June 10, 2021

The streaming giant on Thursday midnight also released two versions of the series’ first four minutes and 45 seconds, with the numbers’ sum being a nod to Trese’s name which translates to “thirteen.”

A Japanese version of it was released by the official YouTube account of Netflix Anime as well.

The streaming giant will hold an official live countdown 13 minutes before the series officially premieres on the country at Friday midnight.

It said that fans can “get the answers to those strange monster sightings, catch UDD’s Not ALive performance, and toast to Trese’s arrival” when they tune in.

UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, will perform a virtual concert as part of the series’ launch.

It is also the band behind “Paagi,” the official soundtrack of “Trese,” with lyrics by vocalist Armi Millare and bassist and co-lyricist Paul Yap.

“Trese” is based on the award-winning graphic novel series by Budjette and Kajo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Trese is voiced by Liza for its Filipino dub while Filipina-Canadian Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.