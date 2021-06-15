‘Benteng Trese’: Filipino artists recreate Alexandra Trese in 20 local art styles

An online platform of artists shared a graphic that showcased various renditions of “Alexandra Trese” from Netflix’s first Filipino animated series.

On Monday, the platform called Komikaze PH shared a collage of Trese drawn or created by 20 different local artists.

“Benteng Trese,” the caption wrote.

The artists featured are:

The original version of “Trese” based on the comic book series of the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, as well as Netflix’s adaptation of the female detective was also included in the collage.

The post had since gained 6,600 reactions and 4,000 shares.

In its Facebook page, Komikaze PH said it was created for “all comic artists in PH, a place to chill and share all your artworks.”

“Komikero PH was founded [for] the sole purpose of uniting all the komik artists in the Philippines into one organization,” the page read.

It is led by comic book artist Dave Maverick of Nameless Komiks and Shawn of Smallprends.

Previously, cosplayer Awie De Guzman and her husband Prince caught the attention of local social media after they released photos of their transformations as Trese and her twin henchmen Crispin and Basilio.

Prince also shared a funny TikTok video wherein Trese became a “killjoy” when she stopped the twins from performing a popular TikTok dance number to the tune of Big Bang’s “Bang Bang Bang (TikTok Remix).”

All six episodes of Netlfix’s new occult anime can still be streamed on the platform in Filipino, English and Japanese versions.

The story follows the adventures of Trese, a female detective who handles crimes in Manila related to the paranormal, and her loyal henchmen Crispin and Basilio.