Rundown: Perks, promos as superstore, food delivery service celebrate anniversary

A superstore and a food delivery service are celebrating their milestone this month.

In view of this, they prepared activities and promos to treat their loyal customers.

Landers Superstore turns 5

Until June 30, Landers Superstore, one of the country’s leading superstores, is offering 50% off on membership fees as it turns five this month.

“This means that new and existing members may renew or avail of membership for only P400 and business membership for only P500. This definitely is the perfect time to sign up and enjoy a host of shopping privileges and fantastic deals that only Landers offers,” the superstore said.

It added that the discount on membership is available both in-store and online, exclusive to those applying or renewing primary premium and business memberships only with terms and conditions that apply.

On Sunday, the festivities will culminate in a special online musical show featuring power couple and Landers ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

Aside from these, the superstore is also holding a super fuel sale until June 27.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported Landers Superstore since it started,” Landers president Gwen Lim said.

“Reaching 5 years in the industry in these times is a great reason to celebrate, especially with the challenges brought on by the pandemic. With this offer, we expect more people to enjoy our special deals and benefits,” she added.

Offering various perks to level up the shopping experience of its loyal members is not new at this superstore.

It pioneered giving fuel discounts of up to P10 off per liter through their Landers-Caltex gas stations.

Members also enjoy the lowest priced medicines at Capital Care, the superstore’s in-house pharmacy, and free haircut at Federal Barbers, their in-house barbershop.

Likewise, it serves meals and drinks on Landers Central’s New York-inspired menu while it also offers coffee at its in-house café, Doppio for those with post-shopping cravings.

Amid the pandemic, shoppers who cannot visit its physical stores may shop online at www.landers.ph. Orders will be sent to customers’ doorsteps within their preferred two-hour timeslot.

Foodpanda turns 7

Meanwhile, as food delivery service Foodpanda celebrates its 7th anniversary. It launched a month-long celebration through a nationwide birthday handaan that also gives back to the community.

Through #foodpandaBdayBlowout, its customers have the chance to win prizes galore such as Vespas, Iphone Pro Max, Apple watches and P1000 Foodpanda vouchers.

One can enter the raffle as long as they use voucher 7BDAYBLOWOUT in orders worth P299 and up from food delivery, pick-up, shops, and Pandamart the whole month of June. Winners will be announced on July 3.

To give back the love and support from the community, the food delivery service partnered with KFC to provide free meals to Foodpanda riders, donating 7 for each 7BDAYBLOWOUT entry to the Philippine Red Cross, and having community pantry activations in select cities nationwide.

Customers can likewise join in the fun on the app with exclusive vouchers and discounts throughout the month and on social media with Foodpanda’s Instagram Story filter and TikTok hashtag challenges.

“We want to thank all our customers, our partner establishments, and our riders for another successful year. As the 7th birthday is traditionally a very important occasion for Filipinos, we are making sure that our anniversary event is a memorable celebration with treats for everyone” Daniel Marogy, Foodpanda managing director said. —Rosette Adel