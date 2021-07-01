‘Kicks meet bricks’: Adidas, LEGO release special edition of Superstar sneakers

Adidas Originals and the LEGO Group have teamed up to create a Lego inspired classic Superstar sneaker that can either be worn or built from scratch.

“LEGO Superstar sneaker” features the classic white and black leather construction with the hallmark custom three stripes, shell toe, and heel tab, all of which have been designed to emphasize the LEGO brick.

The toy production company will also release a version of the footwear that is buildable entitled “LEGO® adidas Originals Superstar 10282.”

It includes all the pieces that allow one to create an original Superstar sneaker complete with shell toe shape, trefoil logo, and the three stripes mark.

"It was a fun challenge to translate this into the LEGO System in Play, which by nature is square and blocky," said Florian Müller, senior designer of the LEGO Group.

The set includes 17 extra LEGO elements one can choose to build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. It also has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box.

The model measures over 12 centimeters high, 27 cm long and 9 cm wide and with a display stand and plaque.

“I was super excited to work on this model. As shoes represent very organic objects, made from flexible material that also look different on every person, it was a fun challenge to translate this into the LEGO System in Play, which by nature is square and blocky,” said Müller.

To celebrate the launch, the toy brand asked six inspiring and diverse creatives to customise their own version of the brick-built sneaker, and now invites all fans to do the same, uploading their personal expressions on social media using the hashtag #RebuiltByOriginals.

Adidas Superstar was originally a basketball shoe manufactured by Adidas in 1969.

Because of the rubber toe box, it was also known as “Shell Toes” or “Shell Shoes.”

Original colors are black, navy, red and white, but since then the Adidas Superstar has been produced in numerous colorways.

The iconic silhouette is regarded as one of the major influences in the rise of the modern day “sneaker culture.”

The LEGO® adidas Originals Superstar 10282 model launched on July 1 and is now exclusively available at LEGO Certified Stores and the official online store at bankeebricks.ph priced at P5,999.75.

By September 1, it will be available in other stores such as LEGO’s flagship stores on Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom, and Zalora.

—Raheema Velasco