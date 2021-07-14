‘Bicycle lanes are not motorcycle lanes,’ QC transport office reminds motorists

A transport office of Quezon City government reminded motorists that bicycle lanes and motorcycle lanes are not one and the same.

The city government’s Department of Public Order and Safety-Green Transport Office (DPOS) issued this reminder last week, July 8.

“Nais lang po naming ipaalam sa lahat, lalo na sa mga motorista na: Ang mga bike lanes po ay ginawa para sa mga bisikleta, e-scooters, at e-bikes,” Green Transport Office-DPOS said.

“Huwag po sana nating pasukin ang mga bike lanes bilang Express Lanes upang maka-iwas sa traffic. Maaari po kasing magsanhi ito ng aksidente,” it added.

It also cited that this policy conforms to the following city ordinances:

In Section 21, Article 5 of the Traffic Management Code ng Lungsod Quezon (SP-1444, S-2004), it was stated that:

“Motor vehicles are prohibited from being driven or parked on any lane of a public street or path reserved exclusively for bicycles and provided with a sign bearing a symbol of bicycle.”

In Section 16 of City Ordinance No. SP-2988, motorists who “use of or obstruction of cycling lanes and walking paths” are punishable with fines from P1,000 to P5,000 and 30 hours of community service.

Some cyclists reminded their fellow cyclists to use lanes provided for them.

“Nais rin po naming ipaalam na sana ay gamitin ng mga cyclist ang bike lane, hindi yung magpapagitna kayo sa kalsada,” one user said.

Others, meanwhile, appealed for motorcycle lanes to be used exclusively for motorcycle riders as well.

“Gawin niyo din exclusive ang motorcycle lane para sa motor hindi yung may guhit ngang MC lane pero puro malalaking sasakyan ang kasabay,” one user said.

Green Transport Office-DPOS is the city government’s office tasked to initiate their voluntary bike registration program and “maintain all pertinent information on cyclists and active transport users for the purpose of ensuring the continuous improvement of the safe cycling and active transport program.”

In May, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also encouraged bikers to register their bicycles for their own safety.

“As an advocate of active transportation, I encourage bikers and bike riding groups to register their bicycles through this program for us to be able to assist them and ensure their safety,” Belmonte said.

“I hope that through this bike registration program, more residents will be inspired to take alternative transportation because they can be assured of their safety and security here in Quezon City,” she added.