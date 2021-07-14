Mobile wallet app brings in more stores where users can avail food deliveries, shop online

Too much apps, so little time?

Mobile wallet app GCash is bringing in more merchants for Filipinos to enjoy in just one platform to avoid the inconvenience of switching apps when it comes to ordering food and online shopping.

GLife, the app’s one-stop online shopping app, has secured additional brands that users can tap to for ordering food, buying recreational materials and home appliances and essentials, among others.

To satisfy food cravings, users can book deliveries and/or pickups from different food establishments such as Nanyang, Paradise Dynasty, Goldilocks, Kenny Rogers, Wildflour and Brick Lane Doughnuts, among others.

Those who want to shop based on their hobbies and interests can purchase from merchants like Fully Booked, Hobby Corner, Datablitz, JBL Store and Cherry.

Other essentials can also be ordered from Healthmart, PetMart, Triber, ConcepStore and Domesticity.

GCash is one of leading mobile wallet apps in the country which allows users to buy cellphone load, pay bills, and send, receive and invest money at local and global funds.

It was recognized by The Asian Banker this year for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs impacting more than 40 million Filipinos in the country.

Last March, it was reported that Filipinos still plan to do online shopping even after quarantine restrictions would be removed.

The community quarantine and its restrictions on mobility to curb COVID-19 transmission have prompted Filipinos to embrace e-commerce wherein services can be accessed over an electronic network.