‘iCarly’ revival renewed for Season 2 on Paramount+

Calling all avid fans of “iCarly” because another new season is on the way!

The ViacomCBS streaming service has renewed the revival of “iCarly” for season 2, which is the grown-up sequel to the Nickelodeon show that ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

The renewal comes a month after the show’s debut on Paramount+ last June 17.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress reprise their roles as Carly Shay, Spencer Shay, and Freddie Benson, respectively.

The series also stars newcomers Laci Mosley, who plays Carly’s roommate and best friend Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett, who plays Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent.

Jennette McCurdy, Carly’s best friend Sam, did not return to reprise her role, as the actress announced her retirement from acting. Noah Munck, who played Gibby, was also not involved in the new series.

The series created by Dan Schneider picked up nearly ten years after the original show ended, as the original influencer Carly and her friends navigate work, love and family now as adults.

Teen sitcom nostalgia

Even before the reboot of “ICarly” this year, nostalgic Filipino fans turn to Twitter to express their views on the unavailability of the teen sitcom on streaming giant Netflix.

netflix philippines i am begging you to add icarly and big time rush PLEASE — 10ちゃん (@pointmercury) September 25, 2020

icarly isnt on netflix ph but sam and cat is…. — ⛪️ team steampunk 🕰 (@TAGASAING) March 20, 2021

when will icarly be available on netflix ph AND when will they add s1-s4 of victorious 😶‍🌫️ — ahyj (@hallyupotter) June 21, 2021

Another streaming entertainment service, Iflix Philippines, added “iCarly” in its roster some time from 2015 to 2020 but it is not available on the app as of writing.

“Omg iCarly is on iflix and I’m watching the first episode,” a Twitter user shared in 2016.

“SOOOO HAPPY to find icarly on iflix pero 2 seasons lang huhu!! :<,” a Twitter user said in 2018.

Since it’s premiere, “iCarly” has become one of Paramount+’s top acquisition drivers and is among the most-watched titles on the streaming service.

“iCarly” is showrun by Ali Schouten, who also serves as its executive producer alongside Cosgrove. Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg also work as producers.

In its first season, seven out of 13 episodes are already available, which roll out every Thursday exclusively on Paramount+. The finale is set for release in late August.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the second season will begin filming in Los Angeles late this year.