John Mayer’s retro-inspired ‘Sob Rock’ dominates iTunes album sales chart

The newly released album of GRAMMY Award-winning artist, guitarist, and producer John Mayer has been ruling the iTunes album sales chart since it was released last Friday.

Mayer dropped the eighth studio album, Sob Rock, now out on all digital platforms, via Columbia Records and Sony Music last Friday.

The album that marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s “The Search for Everything” was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. He produced it with Don Was.

As of Tuesday, “Sob Rock” remains at the top spot on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

iTunes said it has been a non-mover for four days now.

It also topped the Canadian Top 10 iTunes albums sales chart whole the album placed second on Brazilian chart, third on Australian chart, fourth on British chart and fifth on German chart, respectively.

In an Instagram post last week, Mayer said “Sob Rock” is the only record he made that he listened to recreationally.

This album features some collaboration with artists that includes country-pop sensation Maren Morris on lead single “Last Train Home” and hip-hop/R&B producer No I.D. on “New Light.”

Rolling Stone described Mayer’s new album as “ “a warm, classy record.” It praised “the effortless warmth in his (Mayer’s) voice, which never puts too much weight behind his heartbreak or his happiness.”

Pitchfork, on the other hand,notes that “Sob Rock’s” “vision is complete and confident,” while The Philadelphia Inquirer stressed that the songs are “all neat, emotionally legible,” and the “guitar solos, keyboards, and drums almost universally hearken back to the period Mayer is harvesting for inspiration.”

After the Album release, the recording artist also dropped the music video for “Shot in the Dark.”

It was directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen with visual narrative delivered in slick-looking, ‘80s-inspired fashion.

The first single and video from the album, “Last Train Home” was released last month to critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, to promote Mayer’s new album in the country, Sony Music Philippines mounted a John Mayer “Sob Rock” Projection at Arco De Emperador in Arcovia in Pasig City. This will run until July 24.

Some of the album highlights will be projected at the 19-meter tall monument designed by Spanish sculptor Gines Serran Pagan. —Rosette Adel