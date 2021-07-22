DepEd’s free summer camp lets students enjoy theater workshops, do photo editing and more

Summer break doesn’t have to be boring.

The Department of Education is offering an online summer camp where children can enjoy arts and crafts, music, theater and learn skills such as photo editing and robotics until next month.

The initiative is under DepEd’s Information and Communications Technology Service-Educational Technology Unit (ICTS-EdTech), which is conducting an online tutorial called “ETUlay Summer Camp.”

It is offering free remedial programs for math and english, as well as classes like physical education, scouting, arts and crafts, music or playing of musical instrument, theater play-acting and coding and robotics.

The summer camp is also teaching children the skills of public speaking, app development for Android, basic photo editing and using Microsoft Office 365.

These can be virtually attended through the Facebook page of DepEd EdTech Unit and the YouTube channel of DepEd Philippines.

The summer camp runs every Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon from until August 28 this year.

It is also open to all.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced that classes for the academic year 2021-2022 will begin on September 13.

It will still employ a blended learning setup wherein students have the option to learn online, through modules, or through radio and television broadcast.