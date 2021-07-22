Rising music artist Fern. releases first Tagalog single ‘Kagandahan’

Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Fern. (Fern Tan) has released his first Tagalog single about the “beauty of anything in this world,” last July 16, Friday, under Island Records Philippines.

Entitled “Kagandahan,” the song tackles the overwhelming feeling of being surrounded by beauty, and how people are afraid of it going away.

“It [Kagandahan] talks about how we’re often scared of losing beauty that we believe is in our possession and how this fear often robs us of enjoying the beauty while it’s right in front of us,” the young artist said.

The new single was originally written by his father and later on rewritten and produced by Fern. himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern. (@ferntan_)



Fern. produced “Kagandahan” with restrained instrumentation and a lighter sound to achieve more intimacy and emotions.

“I recorded all my vocals in my bedroom, and I think it’s because singing just hits differently when you’re alone—in my opinion, at least,” he added.

His new single follows his previous works “Whatever This Is” and “Baby Rye” that was released earlier this year.

RELATED: Singer-songwriter Fern. to drop music video of electro R&B jam on ’emotional openness’

Fern.’s debut single “Into You” in 2018 had peaked on Spotify, landing on various digital charts and got the chance to work with Claudia Baretto, Kiana Valenciano and Leila Alcasid.

The rising indie-pop icon also won “People’s Voice Favorite Collaboration” at the 2019 Awit Awards for his song “Down For Me” in a joint effort with Julie Anne San Jose. —Raheema Velasco