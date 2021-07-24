Noel Cabangon, Christian Bautista, Sandwich, more to headline 2nd digital edition of ‘Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino’

The annual and weeklong celebration of a wide variety of music, Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino (LMP) 2021, will be held online for the second time.

LMP has been around since 2014, and has established itself as the “premiere annual music festival of Filipino music.”

For the seventh edition, there would be a variety of music programs such as virtual concerts, gigs, mic challenges, exclusive premieres, workshops and lecture series.

The series of events will run until August 1 via Facebook and KUMU.

“Ang hamon ay nananatili taon-taon, ngunit hindi ito nagiging hadlang, lalo pa itong nagsisilbing apoy sa ating damdamin para harapin ang mga hamon at ipagpatuloy ang pagdiriwang ng Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino,” Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-Aawit (OPM) Board Member Noel Cabangon, said during a press conference last Thursday.

Cabangon also cited how online platforms have been helpful to musicians during the quarantine period and how these online venues made it easier for them to reach their audiences.

“Siguro sa kalaunan, dahil maganda itong online platform, maaari na siguro tayong mag celebrate ng Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino sa buong mundo, hindi na lamang sa Pilipinas,” he added.

LMP also partnered with emerging stakeholders in the music industry namely: AmiananPop, MinPop, Kadasig & Artist Ko, Soupstar Music, and Warner Music Philippines to ensure that artists with different backgrounds and regions are given equal opportunities to perform and engage with the community.

With the tagline “Ituloy ang Awitan,” LMP aims to overcome THE challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to the music industry and push through with an online celebration that gives spotlight to Filipino musicians across regions.

“We wanted to highlight how Filipino Music is here to stay and will continue to be a part of our lives and a sense of hope despite the challenges in these trying times,” LMP Project Manager Gab Cabangon, said.

“Filipino music forms an important bridge to the heart and soul of the Filipinos,” President of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Cecilia Garrucho, echoed.

This year’s digital edition would be headlined by OPM icons such as Cabangon, Christian Bautista, Sandwich, 6cyclemind, Gracenote, Bayang Barrios and Cookie Chua.

Homegrown talents such as PhilPop Grand Champions reon, Chud Festejo, Miss Ramonne, artists from Warner Music Philippines like Ferdinand Aragon and Y ARA, among others are also expected to perform.

LMP 2021 will also be having 23 independent artists from all around the country, Gab Cabangon said.

Meanwhile, PETA’s “Rak of Aegis‘‘ musical is part of this year’s event and will have its streaming on July 31, August 1, August 7 to August 8.

Here is the rundown of events for this year’s Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino:

LMP is organized and produced by Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.