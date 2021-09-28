Pinay powerlifter bags four gold medals in 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships

“The future is bright.”

This was what Filipinos commented after a Pinay powerlifter won four gold medals at the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sweden.

The Philippine Sports Commission on Tuesday announced that Veronica Ompod of Leyte bagged the medals in the 43 kilograms women’s junior division of the competition held in Halmstad.

Ompod’s “unexpected cruise” came after all of her competitors failed to make weight, as reported by the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines.

The federation lauded Ompod’s “good” performance and noted that she had arrived in Halmstad “just hours” before her weigh-in and competition.

It also said that she was “top-seed” to win gold based on the official nominations.

The powerlifter was a two-time world record-breaker in her sub-junior years.

Filipinos congratulated Ompod for her feat.

“Congratulations! Well deserved! The future is bright for our powerlifters,” a Filipino wrote following the announcement of her victory.

“Dapat i-develop para maging next Hidilyn Diaz,” another Facebook user said.

“Congratulations, that’s awesome! Let’s support her all the way!” another online user exclaimed.

“Thank you for raising the Philippine flag,” wrote a different Filipino.

Ompod expressed her gratitude to those who greeted her in the comments section.

“Thank you po sa inyong lahat,” she wrote with a smiling face-with-hearts emoji.

Ompod has been bringing home medals from powerlifting tilts since she was a teenager.

Last year, she bagged two golds in the Luzon International Powerlifting Championships held in Malabon City.