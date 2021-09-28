K-drama domination: ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ among most watched Netflix shows

Two Netflix shows “Squid Game” and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” recently made history after topping the streaming service’s ratings worldwide, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that “Squid Game” was the number one show on Netflix’s worldwide service on September 27, citing data from FlixPatrol, a streaming rating firm.

It noted that “Squid Game” is also the most viewed Netflix show in the United States, a historic feat for a Korean series.

“A dramatized survival game in the vein of “Hunger Games,” the show currently tops the global rankings on Netflix Inc., and is the first Korean drama to claim the No. 1 spot in the U.S. on the service, according to data from streaming ratings firm FlixPatrol,” the report said.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” on the other hand, landed on the eighth place in FlixPatrol’s ranking.

Soompi, a Korean entertainment publication, also reported that the romance-comedy reached an all-time high for its September 26 episode.

In the report, data from Nielsen Korea showed that the episode reached a nationwide rating of 11.4%, which topped other shows across channels in its time slot in Korea.

“Squid Game,” which was produced by CJ ENM Co. and released on September 17 on Netflix, is a survival drama that follows a group of people with huge debts as they played a series of deadly games.

It is starred by talented and award-winning actors Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” was produced by Studio Dragon Corp.

Also released on the streaming platform, it follows the love story of a female dentist and a handyman on a seaside village.

The cast is lead by Shin Min-a (Yoon Hye Jin), Kim Seon-ho (Hong Doo Shik) and Lee Sang-yi (Ji Sung Hyun).

In FlixPatrol’s ranking, here are the top ten shows globally as of September 27:

Squid Game with 822 points Sex Education with 708 points Midnight Mass with 523 points Lucifer with 363 points Braqueurs: La serie with 358 points Money Heist with 290 points Alice in Borderland with 175 points Hometown Cha-cha-cha with 167 points The Seven Deadly Sins with 108 points Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan with 84 points

Aside from viewers, “Squid Game” also caught the attention of investors, Bloomberg reported.

“Bucket Studio Co., which holds a stake in the agency representing Squid Game’s lead actor Lee Jung-Jae, has surged more than 70% in the past three trading sessions. Showbox Corp., whose predecessor had invested in Siren Pictures, the show’s privately owned production company, jumped more than 50% last week before slipping Monday,” the report said.