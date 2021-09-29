Miss Universe Philippines allows 100 guests to witness grand coronation night

Beauty pageant fans can cheer for their Miss Universe Philippines bets in person after the organization offered a limited live audience on the coming coronation night.

Miss Universe Philippines said that 100 guests can watch the show the event that would take place at the Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on September 30.

“Be one of the exclusive group of guests who will witness the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Finals Night at the Henann Resort Alona Beach on September 30, 2021,” read the post.

The Miss Universe organization said each “gold” ticket is worth P10,000.

Those who wish to avail of the ticket should also be fully vaccinated and must have a negative RT-PCR test results.

“Gold ticketholders can arrive at the venue on the finals night,” the organization said.

For the ticket sales, the numbers for the MUPH ticketing team were provided:

09985636637

09178623645

In a separate post, Miss Universe Philippoines released a graphic that showed the gold ticket attendees will receive.

“The first allowed audience for Miss Universe Philippines! Don’t miss the chance to witness the coronation of our new queen live! Book your gold tickets now and watch the performances of our phenomenal finalists in the flesh!” read the post.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the hosting of the prestigious competition in Bohol provided that attendees, candidates and other stakeholders will comply with the guidelines.

In a post on September 24, Miss Universe Philippines organization posted the guidelines that will be strictly implemented for the health and safety of the people involved during the event proper.

These are:

Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to be part of the “MUPh bubble.” This includes delegates, MUPh staff, production, audience members and all the allied suppliers.

Only those with negative RT-PCR results will be allowed to enter the bubble and travel to Bohol. There will be no close interaction with anyone outside of the bubble including the locals.

All pageant activities inside Henann Resort will be secured and cordoned off from the public and anyone who are not part of the bubble.

Engineering and administrative controls will be strictly enforced. Face masks and face shields will be required to be worn at all times.

The venue, buses and areas where MUPh will hold activities will be disinfected before and after the events.

Most meals will be individually packed and delivered to rooms. These will be consumed inside the rooms.

Special dining events will be held in al fresco dining areas. There will be one table per person.

A safety committee composed of MUPh, Bohol LGU, and Hotel will oversee and implement the IATF guidelines. Safety officers and safety marshals will be present at all times to ensure that guidelines are followed.

The organizers further said that it partnered with Bohol provincial government to make the live event possible.

“The Province of Bohol is our partner in promoting this responsible and responsive way of holding live events and tourism in the new normal. Together, our intention is to inspire our nation and give hope to Filipinos that we can triumph over this pandemic,” it said.