Rundown: ‘Demon Slayer’, ‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘One Piece’ lead anime slate of iQiyi

One of the leading Asian entertainment streaming platforms recently released its strongest anime slate yet.

In a bid to expand its range of quality content, iQiyi last October 1 announced that it now offers a fresh slate of anime available on demand.

The year-end anime roster with 27 titles is led by “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc,” “My Hero Academia” films, as well as “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Asakusa Arc” and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tsuzumi Mansion Arc” movies.

Created by Japanese manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge, “Demon Slayer’s” first season “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” garnered high praise from viewers, and its film sequel “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train” made history as the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in Japan.

The entertainment streaming service’s anime slate also includes the following heroic fantasy series:

“Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Part 2)”

“How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom”

Paranormal-themed “The Vampire Dies in No Time”

“Mieruko-chan”

Light romance series “My Senpai Is Annoying”

“Taisho Otome Fairy Tale”

On the other hand, the anime films feature the following titles that would soon launch on the platform:

“My Hero Academia: Two Heroes”

“My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising”

“One Piece Film: Z (2012)”

“One Piece Film: Gold (2016)”

“One Piece: Episode of East Blue (2017)”

“One Piece: Episode of Skypiea (2018)”

“One Piece: Stampede (2019)”

“Boruto-Naruto Next Generations”

iQiyi said its anime content drove strong viewership across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. These shows exceeded 650 million views with almost 95 million cumulative hours watched. —Rosette Adel

