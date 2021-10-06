BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ tops Billboard charts

BTS and Coldplay’s collaborative single “My Universe” debuted at No. 1 on three of Billboard’s key charts: the Hot 100, the Global 200 and the Global Excl. United States rankings.

“My Universe” gained 95.4 million streams and 142,400 downloads worldwide in its first week from September 24 to 30, according to MRC data.

The pop anthem also earned 11.5 million U.S streams, 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 127,000 downloads and physical singles combined.

It marked BTS’ third No. 1 song this year, following “Butter,” which blasted off the charts for ten non-consecutive weeks and “Permission to Dance,” which briefly replaced the latter track upon its release last July.

The septet snagged their sixth Hot 100 chart-topper in a span of a year and over a month. It is the quickest accumulation of six No. 1 since The Beatles in the 1960s.

For Coldplay, it gives the British band’s second No. 1 in 13 years since their 2008 single “Viva La Vida.”

In the Hot 100’s 63-year history, Billboard noted that “My Universe” is the 1,129th No. 1 and the 57th to enter on top.

The collaboration also scored BTS’ first entry into the Alternative Airplay and Rock & Alternative Airplay charts, landing at 29 and 33 respectively. It also made it to the Pop Airplay chart at 33.

“My Universe” also soared straight to the top of the Rolling Stone Hot 100 Songs Chart with 8.5 million streams. The feat makes them the first Korean act to achieve this milestone.

In a tweet, Coldplay congratulated BTS and thanked both of their fandoms. BTS replied with their own congratulatory message, saying “It’s been always an honour to make this all happen with you! [T]hank you to ARMY and Coldplayers. love r, j , s, h, j, j, v.”

Love transcends all boundaries

The success of their latest hit comes after both groups expressed their admiration of each other’s work as shown in the “Inside My Universe” documentary released last September 26.

“My Universe is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders, rules, gender, race and every sexuality,” Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin said.

“If you look at people who are divided by a border or can’t be together, that’s what the song is about. About how nothing can stop people loving each other,” he added.

BTS described Coldplay as “legendary performers” and considered them as one of their “role models” due to their “great influence.”

Meanwhile, Martin emphasized the “unusual structures and different melodies” the K-pop band have in their songs. “It is not something we could ever do so I admire it because it is a different skill,” he explained.

Set in an alternate universe, the official music video for “My Universe” was directed by Dave Meyers. It stars the two music royalties alongside alien group Supernova 7 aiming to defeat the celestial powers that restrain music.

The uplifting song about love was released last September 24. It was co-written by BTS rappers RM, J-Hope, and Suga and Coldplay members Martin, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland, Will Champion, and produced by hitmaker Max Martin.

Filipino ARMYs and Coldplayers were elated over the collaboration of the two music icons.

"We are all one in the Universe" #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS

🌟 — BTS PH ⟭⟬ – Bangtan Boys Philippines (@bangtanboysph) September 24, 2021

We have arrived in Epiphane! The most awaited collab of the music industry is here! Coldplay x BTS's new single 'My Universe' is out now on most streaming platforms in the galaxy! 🐙🐳💜 @coldplay @BTS_twt 🌌 https://t.co/VSnXmDgshG#MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS #coldplayBTS pic.twitter.com/YqiYzq0n8X — Coldplay Philippines 👽📻🇵🇭 (@ColdplayPHL) September 24, 2021

Both bands also dropped the Supernova7 mix and acoustic version of the track.

“My Universe” is included in Coldplay’s ninth album “Music of the Spheres,” to be released on October 15.

