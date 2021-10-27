Local publisher calls for submission of horror stories ahead of Halloween

A local publisher is calling for submissions of horror stories or scary comics on social media ahead of Halloween festivities slated by the end of this week.

“The Philippines is home to many horror stories, ranging from the tales of our mythologies to deep, psychological narratives filled with suspense. Do you have a spooky story? Don’t be scared to submit to us your scary komiks!” Anino Comics tweeted.

Comic book artist Rob Cham, recipient of the National Book Award, also promoted the publisher’s call on his social media account.

In a tweet, Cham said the publisher helped him start his career.

The comic artist also cheered the publisher for this initiative.

“Anino was the first publisher to take a chance on me and it changed my life, so am excited that they are looking to foster new talent and help get their stories out to the world, much like they did for my generation of komikeros,” he wrote.

In the Twitter thread, the comic book artist also offered to help those who are hesitant to submit.

“So if you a komikero who would want to try it out, wouldn’t hurt. Submit your pitches on there and see what could happen! If anyone needs help figuring out pitch documents, I’m here if you need help!” he said.

Cham likewise praised the gradual rise of comic book publishers in the country where budding artists can showcase their works.

“It’s cool how there’s been a rise in komiks publishers from the 00s, from Visprint in (RIP), Nautilus, Psicom etc to what we have today with @AninoComics to @KomiketPH and @penlab_ink. Fresh, Summit,” he said.

“Glad the community got to grow so much that there’s diff avenues for komikeros,” he added.

Cham received the National Book Award for his first graphic novel “Light” in 2016.

He also won the National Children’s Book Award for the sequel “Lost” in 2018.

Anino Comics is an imprint of local publication company Adarna House.

In the guidelines stated on its website, any interested party or person can submit graphic novel projects to Anino Comics at various stages of development.

The requirements are the following: