TikTok invites photographers, book lovers to join #BookTokPH, #PhoTokGraPHI

TikTok launches two campaigns where book lovers and photography enthusiasts can showcase their works in the platform.

For book lovers, TikTok joined the celebration of the National Reading Month this November with its #BookTokPH campaign.

Photography enthusiasts, meanwhile, are invited to the #PhoTokGraPHI 2.0 campaign in collaboration with professional photographers.

For book lovers

For its #BookTokPH campaign, TikTok said in a statement that it hoped to revive the Filipinos’ love for reading through its platform.

It cited the country’s celebration of National Reading Month that will culminate on “Araw ng Pagbasa” on November 25.

“The Philippines celebrates National Reading Month every year in November, culminating with the ‘Araw Ng Pagbasa’ (Day of Reading) on November 25th. Leading up to National Reading Month, TikTok’s #BookTokPH Campaign hopes to promote the love for reading by inviting users to share their book recommendations with others on the platform,” TikTok said.

To urge book lovers to join, the video-sharing platform will award Fully Booked Gift Cards to 15 creators with the most-liked #BookTokPH videos.

The top creator will win a gift card worth P10,000.

Creators at the 2nd to the 5th will get P5,000 worth of gift cards.

Those who made it to the 6th to the 15th places, meanwhile, will receive P2,000 worth of gift cards.

Winners of this contest will be announced on November 5, 2021.

Here are simple steps to join this campaign:

Users must share their videos containing book reviews and recommendations, book ratings, and even reading tips and techniques, using the hashtag #BookTokPH. Videos should be at least 15 seconds long, and may use the app’s Text Feature and Greenscreen Sticker to add more information. One video is equivalent to one entry. Each creator is allowed to submit multiple entries.

Videos may be sent until 11:59 pm on October 31, 2021.

For photographers

The #PhoTokGraPHI 2.0 is a campaign presented by TikTok’s Photographer Community.

For this contest, TikTok invites its creators to “stitch” a video with any of its featured photographers for a chance to win a photoshoot with them.

These photographers are Mark Kelvin, Dave Graciadas, Karl Patacsil and Sev Ballesca.

Creators with the four most-liked videos will be declared winners.

This will be announced on Nov. 3, 2021.

Here are instructions if you want to join the contest:

Videos must use the soundtrack “Nyanda Barasa” by a certain Andre Xola. The videos should also use the hashtag #PhoTokGraPHI. Creators may use TikTok’s Text Feature and Greenscreen Sticker to add more information to their videos. One TikTok video is equivalent to one entry. Multiple entries may be submitted by each user.

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021.