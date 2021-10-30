PSA: You can now stream ‘Shake Rattle & Roll’ film series for free this Undas

Regal Entertainment Inc. just made available the longest Filipino horror film series in the country in time for Halloween.

Since October 25, the production company has been uploading “Shake Rattle & Roll” full movies on its YouTube channel in line with its Regal Halloween celebration.

The film series made popular iconic scary characters “halimaw sa banga, Undin and “tiyanak,” among others.

As of writing, only “Shake, Rattle & Roll” movies I to VI are available on the video streaming platform.

The film company is expected to upload “Shake, Rattle & Roll” 1-15 movies until November 8.

It also uploaded “Shake, Rattle and Roll 12”, a 2010 Filipino horror anthology film starring Shaina Magdayao, Carla Abellana, Andi Eigenmann, John Lapus, Rayver Cruz, among others.

The 12th installment of the film can be viewed on its Facebook page until November 2.

Regal Films said it would bring back the most requested horror films of Filipinos until November 2.



Some fans of the classic Filipino horror movie series were delighted by the announcement of the movie company.

A Facebook fan page quipped that they are looking for companion to watch the film.



Others encouraged fellow Filipino fans to indulge on the free streaming of the horror film series.

“Shake, Rattle & Roll marathon. Let’s Goooooooo,” a Twitter user said.

lezzzzgoooooo, def binge watching https://t.co/GjJPIv8BcU — all i want is 🛌 (@joannamariexxxx) October 29, 2021