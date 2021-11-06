Mariah Carey teams up with Khalid, Kirk Franklin for new holiday track ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’

The Queen of Christmas is back!

Award-winning singer Mariah Carey has returned to bring a festive cheer anew with her latest holiday-inspired jam “Fall In Love at Christmas.”

Carey is known to spread the holiday cheer every December with her hit Christmas song “All I want for Christmas Is You.”

The new holiday song, on the other hand, is an R&B and gospel-infused ballad which features R&B singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

The multi-platinum megastar and the two other singers recorded the track in Atlanta Los Angeles at Carey’s Butterfly Lounge recording studios. It was written and produced by Carey, Franklin and Daniel Moore II.

“Fall in love at Christmas” was released by Carey’s imprint, MARIAH, in partnership with RCA Records and RCA Inspiration first on all digital platforms worldwide.

On Friday, the three artists also dropped the music video for this holiday song, which was directed by Carey and Bryan Tanaka.

The MV, now with 362,110 views as of writing, was filmed at Carey’s home and Butterfly Lounge in LA. It features her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and evokes the warm and loving spirit of the yuletide season.

Aside from the digital release and music video, there will also be a special, three-track CD release which can be purchased on the official Mariah Carey Store. It is now available for pre-order on the website.

Next month, Carey, Khalid and Franklin are set to perform ““Fall in Love at Christmas” for the first time at a holiday event on AppleTV+.