Daily vouchers, swift delivery: This online grocery service lets Pinoys shop smartly

Vouchers and deals are not just for your food delivery buys.

An on-demand food delivery service is inviting Filipinos to shop smart via its online grocery shop where they can save on their purchases by maxing out deals that are available everyday.

Foodpanda, through its pandamart service, allows Pinoys to replenish their household essentials without the need to waste their time by waiting in long queues.

Filipinos can avail the service through the food delivery app itself.

Users can find over 3,000 items from grocery stores and get deals and vouchers to save on their purchases.

For example, inputting the code PANDASMART can get them a P50 off discount from their grocery order, provided that their minimum spend is P500.

Users won’t be charged with shopper fees on the platform as well.

Apart from the affordability, the service boasts of speedy delivery time wherein Pinoys can get their snacks, drinks, fruits, vegetables and home care items, among others, for as fast as 20 minutes within booking.

The online grocery service is available in Metro Manila, Angeles City, Antipolo City, Bacoor City, Baguio City, Batangas City, Cainta, Calamba City, Cebu City, Davao City, General Trias City, Lipa City, Malolos City, Mandaue City, San Pablo City, San Pedro City, San Jose del Monte City, Sta. Rosa City, and Tarlac City.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Filipinos to shop online instead of physically going out to buy their needs and essentials.

Last year, several online grocery stores and delivery services were opened to cater to these needs as the government imposes travel restrictions.

This month, despite the eased restrictions, some Filipinos continue to avoid traveling or commuting, as well as personal shopping, to lessen the exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, making food and grocery delivery services a necessity to some households.

