Rundown: Miss Universe 2021 prelims competition, NatCos show, finals schedule

The stage is set for the most beautiful day in the universe.

The 70th Miss Universe will be crowned on Monday, Philippine time.

Israel is hosting the pageant despite the threats of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. The coronation night would be held at the Red Sea resort in Eliat, Israel.

Before that, more than 70 beauties from various countries and territories would showcase their evening gowns and swimsuits at the Miss Universe 2021 preliminary competition also in Israel.

It would be followed by the Miss Universe 2021 national costume show.

Here’s a rundown of schedule of the prelims competition, national costume show and finals where you can watch it from the Philippines:

Schedules

Preliminary competition

December 10, 2021 (Friday) at 7 p.m. -Israel time; December 11, 2021 (Saturday) at 1 a.m. – Manila time

National Costume show

December 10, 2021 (Friday) at 9:30 p.m. – Israel time; December 11, 2021 (Saturday) at 3:30 a.m. – Manila time.

Miss Universe 2021 competition

December 12, 2021 (Sunday) at 2 a.m. – Israel time; December 13, 2021 (Monday) at 8 a.m. – Manila time

Where to watch:

Via LazLive and Lazada Philippines’ official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the National Costume and Preliminary Competitions of the pageant on December 11 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., with replays on the same day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Manila time).

Supporters can also vote for their favorite Miss Universe candidates via the e-commerce platform.

Via Kapamilya channel

The 70th Miss Universe competition would be aired live from Israel on December 13, 7:30 a.m. A2Z channel 11 with same day replay at 11 p.m. This is brought by ABS-CBN.

There would be a replay of the pageant on December 19 on “Sunday’s Best” and on Metro Channel on December 20, 22, and 25. These replays will also be streamed on iWantTFC.

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico is set to crown her successor after almost seven months reign. She was crowned last May 16.

Meanwhile, Cebuana beauty Beatrice Luigi Gomez, the country’s first LGBT member candidate, is vying for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe title.

