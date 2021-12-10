Missosology ranks Beatrice Luigi Gomez at 10th spot in Miss Universe 2021 hot picks

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has been chosen as the top 10 Miss Universe candidate by a long-running pageant page ahead of the coronation night this weekend.

Missosology, a pageant website with over a million followers on Facebook, released its “second hot picks” or its pre-preliminary hot picks on Thursday, December 9.

Ahead of pageant coronation or finals, pageant enthusiasts and experts usually release rosters of the candidates who they think have the most potential to win a crown.

Gomez ranked at the 10th place in Missosology’s top 21 list.

“The 70th Miss Universe competition is now on its homestretch, and we are just a day away until the all-important preliminary competition. The overall mood has become more intense with the usual sweet and bubbly looks slowly changing into gentle fierceness, as these candidates are now feeling the pressure of winning the elusive crown,” it said.

“Now, on to out pre-preliminary hot picks, let’s get to know who have sustained the momentum and became the hottest items among our pool of correspondents and experts,” it added.

Missosology said that while it has confirmed a Top 16 format for this year’s Miss Universe competition, it decided to still show 21 faces on their hot picks to “highlight the ladies who have shown great potential since arrivals.”

Here are the rest of Missosology’s top 21 hot picks:

Spain, Sarah Loinaz

2. India, Harnaaz Sandhu

3. Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie Colon

4. Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira

5. Belgium, Kedist Deltour

6. Venezuela, Luiseth Materan

7. Brazil, Teresa Santos

8. South Africa, Latela Mswane

9. Colombia, Valeria Ayos

10. Philippines, Beatrice Luigi Gomez Portugal, Oricia Dos Santos

12. Vietnam, Kim Duyen

13. Chile, Antonia Figueroa

14. USA, Elle Smith

15. Japan, Juri Watanabe

16. Dominican Republic, Debbie Aflalo

17. Denmark, Sara Langtved

18. Thailand, Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

19. Cameroon, Michèle-Ange Minkata

20. Sweden, Moa Sandberg

21. Nepal, Sujita Basnet

Supporters of Gomez can still vote for her to enter the sought-after top 16 finalists of the competition until December 13.

They can enter their votes via the Lazada application up to five times per day.

Gomez is competing against more than 70 candidates from various countries and territories for the elusive crown of the 70th Miss Universe.

The preliminary competition where representatives will showcase their evening gowns and swimsuits will be held on December 10, 2021 (Friday) at 7 p.m. -Israel time; December 11, 2021 (Saturday) at 1 a.m. – Manila time.

This is followed by the National Costume show on December 10, 2021 (Friday) at 9:30 p.m. – Israel time; December 11, 2021 (Saturday) at 3:30 a.m. – Manila time.

The coronation night is set to take place at the Red Sea resort in Eliat, Israel on December 12, 2021 (Sunday) at 2 a.m. – Israel time; December 13, 2021 (Monday) at 8 a.m. – Manila time.

