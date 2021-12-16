Check it out: Tech finds in Gabbi Garcia’s and Moira Dela Torre’s Christmas carts

MANILA, Philippines — Finding the perfect gift for the special people in our lives with no idea where to begin could be difficult for everyone, even for celebrities.

After all, what really makes a great gift? The answer to this question depends on who you ask, but celebrity Gabbi Garcia and singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre have answers in their carts: tech devices!

When gift-hunting, you would typically eye for gifts that are “failsafe,” and if there’s a gift that’s almost 100% guaranteed to delight someone, regardless of their age, gender or taste, that would be the gift of technology. Besides, when almost every single item in our day-to-day lives has a high-tech equivalent, who wouldn’t even want to have the best tech devices?

With plenty of tech devices to choose from—from smart home appliances to stylish smartphones—what should you check out this Christmas? Here’s what Gabbi Garcia and Moira Dela Torre are checking out, plus the best budols you would love to gift and have.

1: Gabbi’s pick: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

This Christmas, young trendsetter Gabbi Garcia is adding to her cart a sleek and stylish smartphone from Xiaomi: the 11 Lite 5G NE. And what can we say? We think you should too!

Perfect for anyone who loves everything ‘aesthetic’, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will not disappoint in letting you own your style with its sophisticated and fashion-forward design, swift and powerful performance, and stunningly creative camera features.

This thinnest 5g smartphone from Xiaomi is available in four dazzling hues: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White, which all exude the edginess and sophistication every fashionista would love to have from their phone.

As a “LiteStyle” expert herself, Gabbi finds a great companion in Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as she owns her style and rocks her everyday life with her signature glam. Catch her and the LiteCrew talk about life, fashion and style on Xiaomi’s new Facebook show, Lite Me Up!

2: Moira’s pick: Xiaomi 11T

When it comes to creativity—be it in the form of vlogging or songwriting—Moira Dela Torre is a name to behold, and we could just wonder, how can we be as artsy as her?

Take it from what’s inside her Christmas cart: Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi’s outstanding device that can turn every moment of your life into #Cinemagic with its advanced AI algorithms that give you the ultimate cinematic experience from crisp photos, vibrant visuals to studio-grade videography!

Boasting a 108MP pro-grade camera, 120 Hz Adaptive sync AMOLED display and 67W wired turbo charging, the Xiaomi 11T can change what a smartphone experience looks like for you or for your loved ones who have a passion for art, vlogging and storytelling.

If you like Moira and you want a gift that tugs at your loved ones’ hearts like her songs and voice do, Xiaomi 11T and the Cinemagic experience are truly ideal gifts to give.

3. A pick for healthier life: Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Nothing speaks more about your love and your concern for a person than caring for their health, and gifting a health accessory like the Redmi Watch 2 lite is a great way to show that love.

With different workout modes and accurate heart monitoring sensor, you can help your special person in your life enjoy a healthier lifestyle as they can start keeping track of their physical condition better. Not to mention, apart from being extremely useful, this device is fashionable too with over 100 trendsetting watch faces to match your mood and outfits!

Other Xiaomi gifts you’d want for your loved ones’ health are Mi Air Purifier and the MI Band 6.

4. A pick for a better home: Mi Vacuum Mop Pro

Nowadays, creating a better home is no longer just about making your home cleaner, but also smarter. Help your loved ones achieve this by picking smart devices meant to improve our home buddies’ lives like the Mi Vacuum Mop Pro.

With this smart robot that can sweep and mop around the house effectively, keeping the house clean is now hassle-free and will no longer feel like a chore!

And if this vacuum isn’t enough, you can start building your dream Xiaomi home with smart devices like the Mi Smart Stand Fan Pro, Smart Air Fryer and Smart TV P1!

Tech the halls with Xiaomi!

With its strong line of products, there is a Xiaomi gift for everyone to make our holidays truly Mi-rry!

Complete your holiday shopping today by checking out the best tech picks at authorized Xiaomi Stores at Lazada and Shopee.

Plus, don’t miss out on the chance to listen to Moira’s holiday serenade at the upcoming Xiaomi Christmas Concert on December 16, 7 p.m. via Xiaomi’s Facebook Page.