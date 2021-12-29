‘Paki-antay na lang po’: Film exec asks ‘Spider-Man’ fans to support MMFF Films in the meantime

A co-producer of the second-best picture at the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival called on the fans of Spider-Man to wait and support Filipino-made films at least for the duration of the local film fest.

Lawyer Josabeth “Joji” Alonso made the appeal during the awards night of this year’s MMFF where she accepted the trophy given to “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” (Whether the Weather is Fine), a Yolanda-themed movie.

“Para po sa mga nagsasabing sana hindi na natuloy ang MMFF at mauna na po si Spider-Man, pakiantay na lang po sa January 8, please,” she said in her acceptance speech on Monday.

Alonso was referring to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is also the sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The Hollywood film is set to premiere in Philippine theaters on Jan. 8, 2022.

“In the meantime, tangkilikin naman po natin ang pelikulang Pilipino. Sobra sobra po naming pinaghirapan lahat ng mga pelikulang ito,” Alonso continued in her MMFF acceptance speech.

“Sana naman po ‘wag niyo po kaming pabayaan kasi this is for everybody. Paano na lang po tayo kapag wala na pong gagawa ng pelikula? So please support Filipino films. Salamat po,” she added.

Part of her speech was uploaded on r/Philippines, the subreddit or sub-thread on the discussion website dedicated to Filipinos and all things about the country.

The clip has gained more than 600 comments and 85% upvotes as of this writing.

Some Redditors agreed with Alonso’s remarks while others claimed that Filipinos should make “quality films.”

“Her message was fair and warranted. We already favor foreign stuff almost all the time, MMFF is slowly turning towards quality films and sino pa ba tatangkilik nun kundi tayo? Huwag naman tayong sumobra sa pagka-xenophile na hindi na natin na-appreciate ang work, effort at development ng sarili nating cinema,” an online user commented.

“The call is reasonable naman. The way that we actively seek to consume western media, should also somehow be reflected in our desire to watch quality Filipino films. If we complain about the lack of quality, then let’s support the ones that are actually good. Let’s not let them suffer because of how we perceive Filipino media,” another Redditor said.

“If the movies were the same as Ricky Lee’s ‘Himala’ and other competitors during MMFF his time, then yes, Spiderman can wait in his cobwebs for some time,” countered a different Reddit user.

“Honestly, pwede naman kasi Spider-Man and MMFF at the same time. ‘Di naman ako super fan ng Spider-Man but if I were to spend that much money for a ticket, I’d go with Spider-Man which I already know na worth it talaga. Don’t get me wrong, we’re not saying every movie sa MMFF are bad, but maybe they need to level up din their strategy, effort and quality,” another Redditor said.

Alonso, who made the appeal, is part of the “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” which bagged seven trophies at MMFF.

The movie was also invited to over ten international film festivals, according to her.

It also won two significant awards in Europe, namely best director for Carlo Francisco Manatad and best film from a new filmmaker.

The movie, shot in Waray, tells the story of a mother and son dealing with the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda that battered Tacloban and nearly provinces in 2013.

“Yolanda” has been described as one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded to have hit land.

