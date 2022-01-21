Universal Pictures’ cinema slate: Anticipated 2022 movies

Universal Pictures International recently released its movie slate that would hit the big screen during the first quarter of the year.

It includes stories on passion, fashion, speed, greed, chic, music, extravagance and romance.

Here are some films to look forward to during the first three months of the year:

“House of Gucci” – Opened January 19

This movie directed by Ridley Scott is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion House of Gucci that spanned three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately murder.

It has a powerhouse cast led by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Jack Huston.

“F9” – January 26

“F9” will soon arrive in select cinemas nationwide with a special release engagement.

This is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. For this installment, a threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.

This is set in various in London, Japan, Central America, a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi, among others.

“Sing 2” – February 2

This animated franchise is packed with hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet. In this sequel, they must first convince the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but he is eyeing to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

“Marry Me”

This film is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media starred by Jennifer Lopez as musical star Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a divorced Math teacher.

The two strangers agree to marry and then get to know each other.

“Marry Me” also stars global Latin music star Maluma and Chloe Coleman.

“Cyrano” – February 23

Directed by award-winning Joe Wright (“Darkest Hour,” “Anna Karenina,” “Atonement,” “Pride & Prejudice”), this musical romantic drama film is the new adaptation of the tale of Cyrano de Bergerac played by Peter Dinklage.

It is written by Erica Schmidt and carries scoring and songs from The National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner, and Matt Berninger and Carin Besser.

The film is also shot in Italian locales.

“Ambulance” – March 30

This thriller is directed by Michael Day and starred by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzales, among others.

In this film, Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen) is in need of money to cover his wife’s medical bills. His adoptive brother Danny (Gyllenhaal), a charismatic career criminal offers him a score instead, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history worth $32 million. The desperate brothers then hijack an ambulance with wounded cop clinging to life and emergency medical technician Cam Thompson (Gonzalez). The two must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement, keep the hostages alive and make the great escape.

The National Capital Region is currently under Alert Level 3 until January 31. Under this level, cinemas are allowed at a maximum of 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only.

