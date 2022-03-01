Rundown: Free virtual activities to celebrate Women’s Month

An arts festival, a virtual play and a video documentary await Filipino women and advocates to herald in Women’s Month this March.

Oxfam Pilipinas, a humanitarian aid organization, released schedules of its line-up of activities for the global month-long celebration. These are part of the #HerNowHerFuture campaign.

Country director Lot Felizco of Oxfam said that this year’s festivities aim to highlight and recognize women’s leadership and skills in society.

“Our celebration will not only recognize women’s leadership and skills but will also call for a future where everyone will be treated equally and will be protected from discrimination, the effects of the pandemic and other crises such as climate change,” Felisco said.

Women’s Month or Women’s History Month is celebrated every March to celebrate and recognize the achievements of women in history and in society around the world.

It started as an annual event in the United States in 1988.

In 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.”

It has since been replicated in other countries including in the Philippines.

Women’s Month activities

Here are the following events to mark Women’s month:

Art festival titled “Babae ang Simula, Babae ang Bukas Festival” on March 1, 2022

It can still be streamed via Oxfam Pilipinas’ Facebook page.

The virtual festival was hosted by Oxfam Pilipinas Ambassador for Resilience Antoinette Taus and broadcast journalist Mariz Umali.

It showcased performances from Aia de Leon, Bayang Barrios, Nar Cabico, Beverly Cumla (spoken word artist), and the Shadow Arts Theater Organization of Palo in Leyte, among others.

There were also panel discussions with women’s rights advocates. These include Rica Salomon, Community Pantry PH founder Ana Patricia Non, and United Nations Population Fund’s Country Representative Dr. Leila Joudane.

Theater play titled “Babae ang Bukas Virtual Play” on March 8, 5 p.m.

Interested viewers can register to watch the play through this link: https://bit.ly/BabaePlay2022

Oxfam Pilipinas partnered with the Philippine Educational Theater Association for this theater play that will feature experiences of Filipino women during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PETA Executive Director Beng Santos-Cabangon further explained that the show will feature stories on how women overcome the struggles of the still ongoing health crisis in the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated social, economic, gender and racial inequalities. But despite these challenges, women have stood up and have fought hard. Through these stories, we hope to inspire all people to effect change and build a future with dignity, compassion and fairness,” Santos-Cabangon.

“PETA pays tribute to all women and their remarkable contributions to humanity via these creative performances and workshops. Women are change-makers – making a difference in their homes, communities and society,” she added.

Video documentary titled “Hindi sa Isang Sulok Lang” on March 15

Interested viewers can register for the online premiere at https://bit.ly/BabaeDocu2022.

The 30-minute documentary tells the triumphs and struggles of Filipino women advocates in Maguindanao and Eastern Samar.

PETA and Oxfam will also hold theater arts workshops for selected women’s rights organizations that advocate against child marriage and other injustices in Eastern Samar and Mindanao.