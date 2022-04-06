SB19 invites fans to celebrate National Literature Month

Pinoy pop group SB19 is inviting their fans to celebrate the “Buwan ng Panitikan” festivities this April.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) released a video of this invite on social media on April 5.

SB19 is also the youth ambassador of NCCA and the ambassador of Sentro Rizal, the country’s cultural center for overseas Filipinos and for anyone interested in anything Filipino.

READ: SB19 named NCCA’s youth and Sentro Rizal ambassador

Halina’t muling tuklasin ang ating karunungang-bayan kasama ang NCCA Youth and Sentro Rizal Ambassador, @SB19Official. Pakinggan ang kanilang paanyaya para sa pagdiriwang ng #BuwanNgPanitikan. Bisitahin ang https://t.co/ol7OR4mUSX para sa iba pang impormasyon.#NLM2022 pic.twitter.com/ec30fDqsVE — NCCA PH (@NCCAOfficial) April 5, 2022

In the video, they invited their fans called A’Tin to visit NCCA’s official page for Literature Month to know how to participate in the activities the government agency prepared.

They also urged them to follow NCCA’s social media pages to stay updated.

“Halina’t muling tuklasin ang ating karunungang-bayan,” they said on the video.

SB19 recently performed at the DEC Arena for Expo 2020 Dubai on March 16.

Despite the last-minute announcement, tickets were nearly sold out in less than 24 hours.

They also dominated Twitter Philippines as fans shared their excitement with their performances during the concert.

READ: SB19 dominates Twitter Philippines anew after jampacked show at Expo 2020 Dubai

Last December, the five-piece’s hit single “Bazinga” made it to Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart.

The song replaced BTS’ “Butter” after enjoying the top spot for six weeks.

April, meanwhile, is declared National Literature Month by virtue of Proclamation No. 968 in 2015.

Aside from the commission, the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino and the National Book Development Board of the Philippines will also lead the events that will take place this month.

Based on NCCA’s website, this year’s theme is “Muling Pagtuklas sa Karunungang-Bayan.”

The agency also said that several organizations and institutions across the country have expressed their interest to streamline their own literature programs to be part of the government’s celebrations.

“Sa mga nakalipas na taon, ang Buwan ng Panitikan ay ipinagdiwang na sa iba’t ibang rehiyon ng bansa,” NCCA said.

“Bunsod ng mabisang pakikipagugnayan sa iba’t ibang institusyong pansining at pangakademiko, gayun din ang iba pang organisasyong nagtataguyod ng panitikan, iba’t ibang mga grupo na ang nagpakita ng interes sa pakikiisa at ang ilan ay nagsasagawa na ng kanikaniyang programang pampanitikan tuwing buwan ng Abril,” it added.

Some of the activities for Literature Month have already started.

Check out NCCA’s calendar of activities on this link.