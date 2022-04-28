YouTube Works Awards Year 2 to celebrate best in Filipino brand storytelling

YouTube invited brands and creators to submit their works for the second edition of the YouTube Works Awards.

The awards will celebrate the best in Filipino brand storytelling and the talents behind the most creative and effective advertising campaigns on the video-sharing platform.

The competition is in partnership with KANTAR and Adobo Magazine. It was launched in 2021.

For this year, YouTube announced seven categories that are up for grabs. These are the following:

Brands as Creators

Best Collaboration

Force for Good

Best Personalization

Best Storytelling

The Challenger

Grand Prix

The Grand Prix award is the top prize.

On the YouTube Works Awards website, this award is given to any entry that will be considered a “standout” in multiple ways.

“Celebrating the most effective, creative, innovative, and data-driven campaign that also drove demonstrable business results,” YouTube said.

“The Grand Prix is our top prize, awarded to a campaign entry that’s particularly standout in multiple ways. This isn’t a category you can enter, but it is a category you can hope to win if you can show that your campaign ticks all of the boxes,” it added.

Applications can be submitted via the link here.

The deadline for submissions is on May 27, 2022.

During the award show’s inaugural run, RC Cola’s popular “Basta” campaign in 2020 won both the Grand Prix award and the David award, the Challenger’s previous version.

This campaign accumulated a staggering seven million viewership. It also boosted the brand’s sales by up to 63%.

The commercial itself which was perceived to be unsettling also became a part of local internet culture with different interpretations by its viewers.

For the competition’s year 2, Gabby Roxas, head of marketing of Google Philippines, said that they hoped to see the creativity of creators and marketers during a time when restrictions in the country are slowly being lifted.

“In 2021, we saw brands tell amazing stories despite the challenges of what turned out to be a tumultuous year. With restrictions now easing in the Philippines, we look forward to seeing how marketers are taking their insighting and creativity a notch higher to engage with consumers who are hopeful and excited to enter the world changed by the pandemic,” Roxas said.

Gary de Ocampo, president of Kantar Philippines, similarly said that they are looking forward to how both the creators and their audiences have “evolved” in time.

“Witnessing how brands creatively harnessed insights and took risks despite the challenges of the pandemic was truly impressive,” de Ocampo said.

“As YouTube Works Awards returns, we look forward to seeing how both brands and audiences have since evolved in developing and experiencing branded content,” he added.