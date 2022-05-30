Culinary vlogger Ninong Ry gives tips, recipes to elevate home cooking

Popular culinary vlogger Ryan Morales Reyes or Ninong Ry offered tips on how one can elevate their home cooking with the right ingredients and equipment.

Ninong Ry also shared his recipes of steak in a cast iron pan as well as waffle and bacon breakfast that individuals can follow at home.

Great food needs great cookware, and when you plan to cook steak at home, you need a sturdy cast iron pan.

Ninong Ry attested to the benefits of a sturdy cast iron pan for cooking steak at home.

“Lahat ng gusto mong i-sear, masesear mo ng maayos dito kumpara sa ibang material. Mas mataas ang searing, mas masarap ang luto, mas mag eenjoy ang pamilya,” he said.

Make the smart choice with your sandwiches by grilling them using waffle iron, among others

The vlogger explained that a waffle iron can grill sandwiches for a new twist to the family’s breakfast meals. He recommended the Sonifer SF-6043, a portable, affordable waffle iron.

“Madalas ginagamit ko ang waffle iron ko pag sawa na akong mag-pancake. Same mixture, babawasan lang ng liquid, pwedeng pwede nang maging waffle. Ginagawa ko din minsan na sandwich bread yung mga waffle na gawa ko para maiba naman,” Ninong Ry said.

Get the finest Sirloin or Salpicao cuts and homemade steak sauce

Chingolo Deli, a local butchery and kitchen shop, is the go-to place of Ninong Ry for his meats. Chingolo sources its products from grass-fed herds.

It has a wide selection of meat products, including meat for a sirloin dish or beef salpicao dinner, and a homemade steak sauce to go with their prime steak cuts.

Look for affordable grocery options

Ninong Ry also recommended the use of PureGo, an online grocery for fresh, affordable goods.

“Kumpleto sila sa grocery goods, kaya di na naming kailangang lumabas, and sure na sariwa ang mga karne at gulay nila, kaya tiwala ako na maganda,” Ry said.

PureGo, Chingolo Deli and other cooking equipment that the long-time vlogger promoted are all available on GLife, a shopping feature of the GCash app. This can be accessed on into the mobile wallet app.

Leveled up homemade dishes

Ninong Ry, one of the most popular vloggers in the country, shared the following recipes for his own version of steak and a waffle-and-bacon breakfast.

He currently has 5.3 million followers on Facebook. His YouTube channel, meanwhile, boasts 1.42 million subscribers.

Steak in a Cast Iron Pan

Ingredients:

250g Mrs. Garcia’s Vacuum T-Bone steak

3 cloves PG Fresh Garlic Whole Imported

1-2 tbsp Anchor Butter Salted

McCormick White Pepper

Salt

100 ml Dona Elena Red Wine

1 tbsp Flour

175 ml Water

Procedure:

Preheat cast iron pan until very hot and smoking

Season the steak with salt and pepper

Cook the steak to your desired doneness; put the butter and crushed garlic one minute before you reach your desired doneness

Baste the steak with butter

Let the steak rest for up to 10 minutes

Deglaze the pan with red wine, then put the flour to make a rue and add water to form a gravy

Serve and enjoy!

Waffle and Bacon Breakfast

Ingredients:

200g Maya Pancake Mix Whole Wheat

2 pcs eggs

250 ml Nestle Carnation Evap

Clara Ole Pancake Syrup Original

400g CDO Regular Bacon

200ml Arla Whipping Cream

2 pcs Ripe Mango Medium

Procedure: